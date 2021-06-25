Whilst many of us are familiar with the likes of the App Store and Google Play, it's important to remember that Huawei's AppGallery boasts over 530 million active users, according to GSMArena. Naturally, the Chinese developer is always looking to grow the platform by introducing new apps on a regular basis.

Of course, that will include various useful apps. But here at Pocket Gamer, we're only really interested in games because they're more fun than the latest task managing app. So, we're looking to update you every month on some of the latest additions to the AppGallery storefront. These aren't necessarily brand new games, but instead making their debut on AppGallery. So let's jump into some of the games added throughout June.

Left to Survive

Left to Survive takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where zombies have enslaved the Earth. Naturally, humanity isn't going to take that lying down so you will need to gear up, establish a base and embark on a series of expeditions to protect humanity from the zombie hordes.

There are a host of different game modes to enjoy. Whether you have a penchant for raiding bases, testing your skills against other players in PVP or simply want to focus on base building. Aside from numerous pieces of gear, players can also equip their character with powerful skills and powers, which can be upgraded further over time.

You can download Left to Survive from AppGallery right now.