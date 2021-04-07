The best teams in Dragon Ball Legends are interesting, to say the least. Lots of good (Zenkai mostly) cards and lots of reliable combinations to play with. Compared to how the game used to be, where there was a clear cut team above the rest, nowadays it’s almost the exact opposite. There are maybe three or four S tier team comps and around five more pretty close to that level. Team X will counter team Y, team Z might counter team X while team Y will counter team Z. In that sense, the current meta is more evenly balanced.

But of course, at the end of the day, we want to rank those teams right? That’s why you are here, for the best teams in Dragon Ball Z Legends. So how are we going to do that? Well, we’ll take into consideration a couple of things. To start, how ‘flexible’ a team is. Let me give you an example. ‘Team A’ has a plethora of units that players can choose from to use as a core for that comp and still be top tier. Compare that to ‘Team B’ where you absolutely need certain units (maxed out) to be ‘as good’. That’s a reason to put team A higher than team B on our list.

Another reason of course is, how well these comps can perform at the moment. Some are more expensive than others due to them having two or three Zenkai core members that need to be maxed out and so on.

Now, if you are an experienced Dragon Ball Z Legends player, you already know which team comps are good and you have your own opinion about them. But, for new players and also players who were away from the game for a while, this list will give you a good idea about the current state of the game. You don't want to waste your resources trying to put together teams that are not really viable at the moment. If you haven't downloaded the game yet, here you can grab it from both Google Play and the App Store.

So without any further ado, let's dive right into our Dragon Ball Legends best teams!

