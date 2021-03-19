Developer Spry Fox has released Cozy Grove, a relaxing new life-sim on iOS via Apple Arcade. This is an early release for the game ahead of its launch on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on 8th April.

In Cozy Grove, you find yourself on an abandoned island that happens to be haunted. Playing as a spirit scout, you forage, craft, fish, and help the spirits dwelling on this island to find peace which restores colour to the island.

Cozy Grove is all about everyday life on this island paradise. It’s meant to be played only for about half an hour each day over a long period of time so it’s something you can comfortably settle into.

Cozy Grove is a game about camping on a haunted island! Craft, fish, and bring color back to the island as you soothe the local ghosts. Coming this Spring to PC, Consoles and Apple Arcade! Join us on Discord: https://t.co/M1nbPWBEKq

“It doesn’t make you feel like you need to play for 8 hours in a single sitting to “maximize” your experience, and it doesn’t make you feel like you’ve seen everything there is to see in a few days either,” says David Edery from Spry Fox.

“We want Cozy Grove to become a delightful ritual that you look forward to every day, and for it to remain that way for many weeks, months and possibly even years. When everything else in your life might be chaos, Cozy Grove will hopefully be a place you can predictably and regularly find a bit of joy.”

You can download Cozy Grove on iOS via Apple Arcade, the premium subscription service which grants you access to hundreds of games on any iOS device for a monthly fee. You can read more about that here.