Games developer Vuxia has released Super Ball Jump: Bounce Adventures on iOS and Android devices.

Vuxia describes Super Ball Jump as “like Angry Birds had kids with Super Mario”. In it, you have to jump, bounce, dodge and roll with the goal of collecting and saving creatures in a level to unlock the door portals to the next level.

The game features over 80 levels, challenging you from the start and keeping you glued to the screen trying to find that next checkpoint. To make things complicated, enemies and traps await you in unsuspecting places, meaning you’ll always have to be on your toes if you want to pass each stage.

These levels have a wide array of environmental mechanics to make this more intense, such as cloud platforms that vanish at certain times, platforms that fall once touched, moving platforms in all directions, spiky platforms and much more. It’s important to act fast once you’re faced with these obstacles.

“The challenge with Super Ball Jump was to create a platformer that had intuitive controls that could essentially be played with one finger - whilst giving the user an unrestricted level of control,” says Chris Daniel from Vuxia. “Utilizing the mobile nuances of touch we feel we've created an entirely new gameplay genre for platformers that has never been seen before on touch devices.”

Super Ball Jump is also integrated with Game Center so it features achievements, and is available in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Russian, Brazilian Portuguese, Korean, Japanese, Chinese, and Vietnamese languages.

You can download Super Ball Jump now from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store, where it is a free to play title.