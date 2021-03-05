Clan N has arrived on both Android and iOS this week in style, offering throwback ninja hack-and-slash arcade combat with a unique control-based twist.

While the top-down pixel art violence and inclusion of lives and healing potions bring back memories of arcade classics, the default control scheme has you moving, swiping swords, stabbing spears, and throwing stars all with a single thumb.

It's an unusual control system, and we were a little unsure at first. But we'll be gosh-darned if it didn't start to grow on us.