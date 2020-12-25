The year 2020 proved that bad things come in threes. It's easy to forget after the 12 months we've all had, but 2019 and 2018 weren't too great for a lot of people either.

Of course, the luckier ones among us have had the privilege of sitting on our backsides and playing games throughout 2020. Even more than usual, I mean.

Thankfully, the developers more than met the increased demand, with a raft of brilliant portable games scattered throughout the year.

Here are the five mobile games I've been playing the most in 2020. There are cards, guns and swords. Overall, there's just a whole bunch of adventure and escapism in here, which was just what the doctor ordered.