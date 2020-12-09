Today Zynga has announced a new FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape in-game Night Treasures event called The Fallen Trireme. This will be the first of its kind and will see players exploring an underwater shipwreck alongside some brand-new characters. The event will last for 12 days, starting from today and running until December 21st.

It also sees the return of Ed Walker, a treasure hunter who has been looking into the artefacts belonging to the lost empire know as The Kingdom of Lumeria. This time he's back to investigate the aforementioned shipwreck of a royal Lumerian ship that was destroyed during a naval war.

It'll be up to players to assist Ed and his crew during their exploration efforts. While poking around in this underwater shipwreck they'll be able to collect keys that can be used to open treasure chests that originate from the lost Kingdom of Lumeria.

The event will also introduce a day and night cycle setup. During the night players will be able to find new crops and trees that can only be harvested while the island is bathed in moonlight.

Discussing the event, Arpith Kanade, Associate General Manager at Zynga India said: “With this event we’re introducing our players to the first-ever day-night cycle, featuring night-only challenges, and a generous dose of adventure.”

They added: “This is a genre-defining innovation at Zynga and we’re incredibly proud of the team for their passion and dedication in creating this experience for our players.”

FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.