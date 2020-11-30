A beautiful narrative-driven third person adventure game that casts you as a fox looking for her cubs. Featuring stunning graphics, top-notch voice acting, and a truly memorable soundtrack, it's one of those mobile games that sticks with you long after its limited run time.
There's a real sense of wonder to exploring the game's rolling fields, which helps to offset the inherent simplicity of the gameplay. This one gives you the feels.
Space Marshals 1 and 2 were brilliant top-down stealth-shooters from a little earlier in the life of iOS and Android. Space Marshals 3 doesn't reinvent the wheel, but it's still an awful lot of fun.
Returning is the excellent drag and release shooting system that makes each tense encounter feels suitably weighty and clinical. Also returning is the distinctive sci-fi western sensibility that gave the franchise such a distinct flavour.
Arnold Rauers is a bit of a mobile gaming hero, having made the imperious Card Crawl, the wonderful Maze Machina, and the brilliant Enyo (among others). Gnomitaire is another strong Solitaire game from this distinguished developer.
Set in the Card Crawl universe, it sees you sorting cards into piles according to suit, but with plenty of clever twists to the formula along the way.
Moonlighter follows in the footsteps of Dead Cells and Binding of Isaac as another brilliant indie rogue-lite port. But this one has a unique double-layered flavour to it.
One part of the game sees you scouring randomised dungeons, looting and slashing like a particularly weighty and challenging top-down Zelda. The other has you flogging your wares in your little shop, seeking to extract the best price possible and spending your earnings on crafting better gear.
Tomb Toad is a delightful little maze runner that looks like a long lost Game Boy classic, but plays a bit like one of those old school ball maze games. Rather than physically tilt your phone to guide our toady hero to the level exit - always dangerous with a £1,000 phone - you here touch and spin the maze, with gravity doing the rest.
Add in a bunch of neat modifiers, enemy types, and palette swaps, and you have a compelling pocket adventure with a fun arcadey flourish.
