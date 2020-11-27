The app stores are constantly changing, with literally thousands of games pinging onto their virtual shelves each week. It's a lot to keep track of, which is why we're here to sort through the pile and find something worth playing. You know the drill: nothing from Apple Arcade, Google Play, Gameclub or Hatch, only games you can grab on iOS or Android without subscriptions.

From the return of the most popular football management franchise of all time through to a surreal exploration of a Norweigan island, we've got something for everyone.