Binding of Isaac prequel The Legend of Bum-bo is coming to Android devices and Google Play Pass after last year’s PC release, and we’ve got an exclusive trailer to show you.

The Legend of Bum-bo comes from the creative mind of Edmund McMillen, whose previous work includes the side-scroller Super Meat Boy and roguelike The Binding of Isaac. Bum-bo is a “deckbuilding roguelike” where you collect items that can be modified, upgraded and combined in many interesting ways. You play as the Bum-bo each with their own unique abilities, as they smash, bash and splash their way through a variety of cardboard horrors and giant bosses.

Each level is made up of four rooms where you fight various enemies and a boss. In order to do that, you must match tiles on a board similar to titles such as Bejeweled and Candy Crush Saga, tha will allow you to attack, cast spells, and improve defense. Since it features over a hundred items to modify and upgrade, four playable characters and over 30 enemies, there’s a lot you’ll be able to do once this title lands on mobile later this year.

Click above to see a trailer exclusive to Pocket Gamer LaunchPad, detailing some of the gameplay in The Legend of Bum-bo. I’m a big fan of the art style for these games and the video showcases that perfectly.

The Legend of Bum-bo releases on Android 1st December, and comes to Google Play Pass a few days later on 3rd December, so if you’re a subscriber of that service it might be a good chance to check this out and see how it holds up against McMillen’s previous games. It's also coming to iOS at some point but there's no confirmation yet on when that'll be.