Sneaky Sasquatch received another big update, this time to celebrate Halloween this year. This is a simple update that is also really fun. I say simple because the activities aren't difficult. It's one that spreads out throughout the entire map.

You simply run around and collect candy from different campers. Between the park and town, there are plenty of folks who will give you a piece of candy. You'll have the chance to collect some sweet rewards when you collect a certain number of candy.

So it's pretty straight forward and a fun way to get some great items to add to your inventory. There are a few different ways to go about this and things to keep in mind when playing. Here are some of those things as you enjoy the spooky update.