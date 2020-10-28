Today, Raziel: Dungeon Arena has received its first update since it launched last month. This sees the addition of a new hero, a mercenary system, resource war, gear sets and a bunch of Halloween costumes to commemorate the spooky season.

The latest hero to arrive in the roguelike dungeon crawler is called Pirrosa Mander, an elven druid who becomes a reluctant ally of the humans in the ongoing battle against the undead. She is capable of using ranged fire spells and also possesses the ability to shapeshift into leopard or bear.

All of this makes her a useful ally to have alongside a melee-focused character such as Rock or Bison. Players will be able to unlock Mander following her release by collecting Blazing Mysterious Shards or Almighty Shards

In addition to Mander, this latest update also introduces a mercenary sidekick system. This brand new feature allows players to recruit companions who will lend a helping hand in battle. Each mercenary will have unique abilities to make use of. On top of that, players can also equip them with different weapons and armour. Mercenaries specialize in different combat roles including DPS, crowd control and AoE damage support.

There's more new content to be found elsewhere in the game too with additional Tavern Challenges, Abis Demon Land floors, World Map zones, and a hard mode for Chapters 1-5 of the main story. Meanwhile, a new game mode called Guild Resource War has also been introduced. This will see guild members challenging regions twice a day to earn ranking points for their guild.

Raziel: Dungeon Arena is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.