Merely a week ago Feral Interactive announced they would be bringing a port of the excellent XCOM 2 Collection over to iOS devices on 5th November. As of today, the game is available to pre-order from the App Store for $24.99.

The popular turn-based tactics title has been recreated to suit touchscreen controls with the UI notably needing to be redesigned. The XCOM 2 Collection will contain XCOM 2: War of the Chosen alongside four pieces of DLC which include:

Alien Hunters

Shen’s Last Gift

Anarchy’s Children

Resistance Warrior Pack

The game sees players having to overthrow the rule the Aliens now have over Earth after emerging victorious following the events of the previous XCOM. Now severely weakened, the XCOM initiative still exists and it'll be up to players to command their troops to strategically bring down the Aliens once and for all.

Feral Interactive has earned themselves a reputation for making stellar ports of PC and console games in their history. So far they've released the likes of Grid Autosport, Rome: Total War and Tropico, all of which have been well-received.

The XCOM 2 Collection for iOS is now available to pre-order. ???? The full War of the Chosen experience, complete with four DLC packs lands on iOS November 5th for £23.99 / $24.99 / €27.99. Infiltrate the App Store and pre-order today: https://t.co/kmROFkLieI pic.twitter.com/TT1ic6LFmD — Feral Interactive (@feralgames) October 20, 2020

The game is obviously going to be very demanding so Feral Interactive has provided a list of compatible devices which include the following:

iPhones

• iPhone 7 Plus

• iPhone 8 Plus

• iPhone X

• iPhone XS / XS Max

• iPhone XR

• iPhone 11

• iPhone 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max

• iPhone SE (2nd generation, 2020)

iPads

• iPad mini (5th generation, 2019)

• iPad Air (3rd generation, 2019)

• iPad (7th generation, 2019)

• iPad Pro (2nd generation, 2017: 10.5", 12.9")

• iPad Pro (3rd generation, 2018: 11", 12.9")

• iPad Pro (4th generation, 2020: 11", 12.9")

XCOM 2 Collection is available pre-order now over on the App Store ahead of its release on 5th November. It will be a premium title that costs £23.99 / $24.99 / €27,99.