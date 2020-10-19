MGC (Mobile Gaming Corps) is a company that focuses on mobile. Not only are they focusing on mobile accessories, but they are also a company that is all about mobile gaming specifically. They have different accessories suitable for mobile gaming, but their forte is their cases for iPhone.

For some time, they had some specialty cases made for iPhone 6, 7, and 8 called the "Valor" cases. Now, they have released their latest design, the Aura case which is created for the collection of 11s (iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max). It has similar features to the original cases but with a fresh new look and feel.

Similarly to the Valor cases, it takes a short time to assemble the Aura case. That said, it's totally worth once it's all set up and put together. It feels terrific in my hands and it's not only protective, but the gripping on it is superb overall and gives you a bit of a portable console feel minus the buttons (most of them anyway)..

Feel and Design

As mentioned, the MGC Aura case's design is pretty sleek after you assemble it. In the box, you get the case, a screen protector, two vinyl back skins, and a few small tools you'll need to put your case together. The skins given feel great and have a decent, yet simple look to them.

If you like customization, one of the cool things about this case is that you can use almost any skin you want. The ones given are just to use in the meantime (unless you love them and don't want to change). So perhaps you want a skin of your favorite sports team. You can do that.

It's nifty addition from the Valor cases which didn't allow this (although those cases looked cool too) and so you still get the great effects of the case but can stamp any kind of skin on there you want to truly make your own, thanks to how it's laid out.

Mappable Buttons

One of the signature features of the Aura case is that there are two buttons featured on the side of the case (on top when your iPhone is sideways while playing a game). After assembling the Aura, these shiny little buttons should be totally clickable.

So, in certain games, you'll be able to map your controls to where you can use these buttons in action. Instead of using the on-screen button, maybe you want to use one of the case's physical buttons to fire your weapon in Call of Duty Mobile for example.

This will give you a familiarity with using one of the triggers on your Xbox or PlayStation controllers when playing on a console. Having these two buttons is brilliant because they're useful, and they don't get in the way of the case doing its job which is to protect, of course.

The mappable buttons are supported by a ton of popular mobile games and they really help you get a slice of controller action without being the full thing

Claw Socks

This is actually separate from the case but is one of MGC better or most popular items, the Claw Socks are to help you get a better feel on each game. I had a chance to check them out and I will tell you right away that they feel quite comfortable. The same exact feeling you get from socks but for your fingers.

Hardcore gaming on your phone can certainly get your fingers and thumbs at times as with console and PC gaming. These socks help keep hardworking little parts of your hands cozy. They are very soft and are just fun to wear.

Conclusion

I think it's fair to say that this review is a positive one, and it's not for the simple reason of "saying nice things" but the fact that the Aura Gaming case made by Mobile Gaming Corps is a grand achievement in the world of mobile gaming.

It's not often that you see a case made specifically for the gamer in mind while also staying highly protective and has a great grip on it. Arguably its most important feature that can't be overlooked is that it keeps your phone cool while you're playing a game.

This is excellent for big game releases such as Grenshin Impact, which features a massive open world. The feel of it, the screen protector, and the mappable buttons on the screen protector make the Aura case a powerful tool for the mobile gamer and in some ways is an indication of the industry's continued growth.