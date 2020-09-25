Butter Royale has just released a new update featuring time-limited events in the lead up to Halloween.

For the next month, the food-focused battle royale from Mighty Bear Games will host new events each week in which players compete under new rules and mechanics. These modes promise to shake things up so even the best players on the battlefield will be caught by surprise from some of the changes.

The first of these events, Born with a Silver Spoon, which only allows players to use silver or gold Sausage Repeaters, Breadzookas, Durian Launchers, and Hot Sauce Squirties. arrives today and will last until Sunday. This is then followed by The Floor is Butter next week, and then Duos, Sniparmesan Creamout and Night of the Living Bread. The full details of each mode and the dates they arrive can be seen in the image below.

The September 2020 update also introduces a new weapon, the Hot Sauce Squirty. This squeeze bottle is filled with a secret hot sauce and is rigged to drench your foes with a shower of spicy liquid. Mighty Bear Games recommends you to use it tactically, as the Hot Sauce Squirty can eat through your opponents' armor and can quickly cover a large area to cut them off.

Butter Royale released earlier this year as a family-friendly battle royale on Apple Arcade. The focus was put on using food to vanquish your enemies, and up to 32 players can compete on a map with a constantly shrinking ring of flooding butter until one remains victorious. You can play it solo or as part of a squad.

The latest update to Butter Royale is free to grab on Apple Arcade.