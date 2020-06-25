Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe is a game with an awkward name to type out, but a lot of JRPG gacha goodness to enjoy. Square Enix's latest in the Romancing SaGa franchise has a lot to offer gacha fans.

And what good is a gacha game without plenty of characters to earn and upgrade, right? In this guide, we're going to go over all of the summonable characters in the regular Platinum Summon section.

You should keep in mind that although these summon rates are as accurate as they can be, but don't guarantee anything. For one, all of the summon rates have been rounded up to five decimals, and this may not necessarily be their true appearance rate. Likewise, you can absolutely get doubles, meaning nothing is guaranteed.

Phew, with that out of the way, you can see a full list of all characters available in Platinum Summon, and their appearance rates, below. Now we just need a nice tier list...