SS
A note for SS-styles: there will regularly be Pick Up!! styles available - SS styles with a higher pull chance during special events. When a character is in a Pick Up!! event, their pull chance changes to 0.33333%. Make sure to check in-game to see who the Pick Up!! styles are.
|Name
|Title
|Standard
|Guaranteed
| Katarina
|Leave This to Me!
| 0.19047%
| 0.19047%
| Charl
|Shucho Arts User
| 0.19047%
|0.19047%
| Ellen
|You Stay Quiet!
| 0.19047%
|0.19047%
| Monika
|Hi There, I'm Monika
| 0.19047%
|0.19047%
| Alkaiser
|Alkaiser's on the Scene!
| 0.19047%
|0.19047%
| Ginny
|I'm Ginny Knights
| 0.19047%
|0.19047%
| Gustave
|Onward, into Battle!
| 0.19047%
|0.19047%
| Urpina
|The Power of House Julanius
| 0.19047%
|0.19047%
| Albert
|Legendary Knight
| 0.19047%
|0.19047%
| Gray
|Seeker of the Blade's Truth
| 0.19047%
|0.19047%
| Aisha
|Come to Me, Butterflies
| 0.19047%
|0.19047%
| Barbara
|Catch My Rose
| 0.19047%
|0.19047%
| Gerard
|A Successor's Resolve
| 0.19047%
|0.19047%
| Emerald
|Seeking Mastery of Fire
| 0.19047%
|0.19047%
| Hector
|Selfish Merc
| 0.19047%
|0.19047%
| Cat
|This Cat Has Claws
| 0.19047%
|0.19047%
| Azami
|Light Armor Is Important
| 0.19047%
|0.19047%
| Thomas
|For Loanne
| 0.19047%
|0.19047%
|Mikhail
| I Will Protect My Kingdom
| 0.19047%
|0.19047%
| Blue
|Fated Mage
| 0.19047%
|0.19047%
| Wil
|Tycoon in His Youth
| 0.19047%
|0.19047%
| Awe
|Salamander Pride
| 0.19047%
|0.19047%
| Terry
|Great Plains' Free Spirit
| 0.19047%
|0.19047%
| Robin (Fake)
|I Have the Guts
| 0.19047%
|0.19047%
S
These are all powerful, well-equipped styles, though obviously not quite as precious as the SS styles.
|Name
|Title
|Standard
|Guaranteed
| Claudia
|Heartbreaker
| 0.34285%
| 2.71428%
| Monika
|Sister of the Marquis
| 0.34285%
| 2.71428%
| Katarina
|Masquerade
| 0.34285%
| 2.71428%
| Gustave
|Gustave the Steel
| 0.34285%
| 2.71428%
| Ginny
|Anima of the Forest!
| 0.34285%
|2.71428%
| Ellen
|Nothing Like a Good Axe
| 0.34285%
| 2.71428%
| Albert
|Left-handed Warrior
| 0.34285%
| 2.71428%
| Jamil
|The Phantom Thief Strikes!
| 0.34285%
| 2.71428%
| Gray
|Wandering Adventurer
| 0.34285%
| 2.71428%
| Hawke
|I'm Captain Hawke!
|0.34285%
| 2.71428%
| Aisha
|Winter Gives Way to Spring
| 0.34285%
| 2.71428%
| Barbara
|Passionate Dancer
| 0.34285%
| 2.71428%
| Diana
|Rose Knight Rush
|0.34285%
| 2.71428%
| Myriam
|Fire Mage Life
| 0.34285%
| 2.71428%
| Guella Ha
|Where Shall We Go?
| 0.34285%
| 2.71428%
| Leon
|Who Am I?
| 0.34285%
| 2.71428%
| Gerard
|There Aren't Pajamas
| 0.34285%
| 2.71428%
| Victor
|You Coward!
| 0.34285%
| 2.71428%
| Wallenstein
|I Will Protect the Emperor
| 0.34285%
| 2.71428%
| Mariah
|The Sea Is My Friend
| 0.34285%
| 2.71428%
| Charl
|Silver Glove Inheritor
| 0.34285%
| 2.71428%
| Julian
|Say Hi to My Fist
| 0.34285%
| 2.71428%
| Robin
|No Evil Will Go Unpunished!
| 0.34285%
|2.71428%
| Black
|The Treasure's All Mine
| 0.34285%
| 2.71428%
| Undine
|Genbu Arts Specialist
| 0.34285%
| 2.71428%
| Leonid
|Defender of the Holy Grail
| 0.34285%
| 2.71428%
| Volcano
|I'll Gladly Work with You
| 0.34285%
| 2.71428%
| Riki
|I'm Looking for the Rings!
| 0.34285%
| 2.71428%
| Annie
|You Must Have a Death Wish
| 0.34285%
| 2.71428%
| Gen
|Swordsman Nobushige Genjiro
| 0.34285%
| 2.71428%
| Rich
|I'll Protect My Family
| 0.34285%
| 2.71428%
| John
|Sting of the Scorpion
| 0.34285%
| 2.71428%
| Laura
|I'm Laura the Sea Wolf!
| 0.34285%
| 2.71428%
| Henri
|Price of Escata
| 0.34285%
| 2.71428%
| Windie
|The Sky Is My World
| 0.34285%
| 2.71428%
A
These the chaff. Nothing to get excited about here, but you will want to add all of these styles to your collection.
|Name
|Title
|Standard
|Guaranteed
| Claudia
|Guardian of the Forest
| 1.72916%
| -
| Urpina
|On My Best Behaviour Today
| 1.72916%
| -
| Jamil
|Thief Swift as the Wind
| 1.72916%
| -
| Hawke
|Ride the Wind!
| 1.72916%
| -
| Barbara
|Leaf Dancer
| 1.72916%
| -
| Sif
|You Don't Cut It
| 1.72916%
|-
| Diana
|Days Awaiting Happiness
| 1.72916%
| -
| Victor
|Behold, Flowing Slash!
| 1.72916%
| -
| James
|I Will Protect Avalon
| 1.72916%
| -
| Liza
|Don't Take Us Lightly
| 1.72916%
| -
| Therese
|I Never Miss
| 1.72916%
| -
| Emerald
|Fire Arts Maiden
| 1.72916%
| -
| Orion
|I'll Change the World
| 1.72916%
| -
| Minerva
|Come Near at Your Peril
| 1.72916%
| -
| Bear
|You Shall Not Pass
| 1.72916%
| -
| Souji
|Living My One Life
| 1.72916%
| -
| Georg
|A Holy Blade's Judgment
| 1.72916%
| -
| Agatha
|Spells Are My True Power
| 1.72916%
| -
| Henrique
|Merchants, Not Pirates
| 1.72916%
| -
| Karl
|Training Moves Mountains
| 1.72916%
| -
| Cat
|The Night Is Our Time
| 1.72916%
| -
| Siero
|What Are the Glasses For?
| 1.72916%
| -
| Azami
|Want a Taste of Ninjutsu?
| 1.72916%
| -
| Vampire Lady
|Do I Look Human to You?
| 1.72916%
| -
| Sephira
|Receive Your Judgment
| 1.72916%
| -
| Julian
|I'll Defend Sinon
| 1.72916%
| -
| Thomas
|The Bent Family Name
| 1.72916%
| -
| Mikhail
|Marquis of Loanne
| 1.72916%
| -
| Muse
| Beautiful Blossom of Hope
| 1.72916%
| -
| Nora
|I Can Enhance Your Weapon!
| 1.72916%
| -
| Robin
|I Am Robin the Crusader!
| 1.72916%
| -
| Ward
|I'm Ward and I'm Broke
| 1.72916%
| -
| Herman
|I'll Get Even with Forneus
| 1.72916%
| -
| Zhi Ling
|Give Us Our Daily Bread
| 1.72916%
| -
| Undine
|I Have a Request
| 1.72916%
| -
| Leonid
|The Rose Suits Me
| 1.72916%
| -
| Volcano
|Shucho Mage Volcano
| 1.72916%
| -
| Asura
|I Am Not a Dojo Master
| 1.72916%
| -
| Blue
|My Name Is Blue
| 1.72916%
| -
| Riki
|Riki the Lummox
| 1.72916%
| -
| Lyza
|How Can I Help You?
| 1.72916%
| -
| Rouge
|My Name Is Rouge
| 1.72916%
| -
| Gen
|I'm Gen, Put 'Er There
| 1.72916%
| -
| Rich
|I'm "Rich" in Name Only
| 1.72916%
| -
| Johan
|Hide in Plain Sight
| 1.72916%
| -
| Laura
|Leave It to Me
| 1.72916%
| -
| Henri
|King of Escata
| 1.72916%
| -
| Red
|Red's One-hit Knockout
| 1.72916%
| -
