Assemble With Care, Ustwo's delightful story-driven puzzler, has today received a major update. It adds an epilogue level that is said to be the game's longest and most ambitious to date, bringing together mechanics from across the entire tale while also adding some fresh surprises into the mix.

As you'd expect, the epilogue takes place following the events of the main game. You'll help cafe owner Carmen cheer up her sister by skilfully reassembling an old espresso machine and preparing the perfect latte. Interestingly, this is only the first of several content updates planned for the game.

If you missed it at launch, Assemble With Care casts you as antique restorer Maria, who arrives in Bellariva to help the locals bring their cherished possessions back to their former glory. The epilogue will apparently reveal the full impact of her visit on those she's helped along the way.

Today's update also includes additional Russian VO, with more languages planned to arrive at a later date.

Developer Ustwo is of course the team behind Monument Valley 1 & 2, which we've covered extensively in the past. In his review, Harry called the sequel "a breathtaking piece of work that really needs to be played to be fully understood."

We never did get around to reviewing Assemble With Care, though Campbell from our sister site 148Apps wasn't entirely won over by the puzzler, calling it "an easy title to burn through if you're using a free trial of Apple Arcade" that "doesn't really give itself room to develop its ideas."

Assemble With Care is now available for download from over on the App Store and Steam. The epilogue update should go live within the next hour.