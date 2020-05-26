Might & Magic: Chess Royale has now received its biggest update since launch in the form of the Heroes Reborn content drop. This is said to add an entirely unique layer of extra strategy to the popular auto-battler, serving up a roster of legendary heroes to lead your armies into intense battle.

14 of the most famous Might & Magic characters have joined the fray, and you can expect each of them to come packing their own special buffs for the units serving under them. This can, apparently, alter the flow of battle quite dramatically.

You'll create a team of three distinct heroes to lead your troops to war. As I say, they all have their own specific uses, with Catherine being able to summon a Seraph unit onto the battlefield whenever her army's health drops below a certain threshold, and Gelu calling down a devastating salvo of arrows to decimate his opponents at a moment's notice.

These new powers are balanced out by the fact that you can only have one hero active at a time. This means you cannot move to your next hero until you've lost a battle. Basically, you need to choose your hero wisely.

Dave previewed Ubisoft's auto-battler effort back in January, finding it to be one of the most enjoyable games of its type at that point. It certainly has some stiff competition from the likes of DOTA Underlords and Chess Rush.

If you're a fan of the auto-battler genre and are yet to give Might & Magic: Chess Royale a go, you'll find it available for download now as a free-to-play game from over on the App Store and Google Play.