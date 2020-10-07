Update 08/10/2020: More than 85K codes can be found in our comments below, which is simply insane. Thank you to everyone that has jumped in to share and play with us.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is finally here. As of the 20th of March 2020 we can finally dive into the wonderful world of escapism that only Nintendo's slice of life game can truly deliver. So, grab your Nintendo Switch and hop online... Actually, wait a minute. As with most Nintendo games - even its mobile offerings, like Mario Kart Tour - access to Ronnie Rando, Arbitrary Anne and friends is gated behind a friend code system.

So, we here at Pocket Gamer have a solution for you. Especially those who are truly embracing the spirit of adventure. We've built this post to give you a chance to gather a great list of new friends to play with.

Of course, there are other ways to have others play on your island. Animal Crossing: New Horizons has console-sharing mode when you have multiple users on the same device, however, everybody will - at present - have to bundle onto the same island... which certainly destroys the thrill of exploring a new land. Otherwise, there is a local play option where one person hosts and others can ping in.

So, how do you get your friend code in order to share it in this handy-dandy post?

Step one: Tap on your profile icon in the top left of the console.

Step two: Tap 'add friend'.

Step two-and-a-half: Voila! Your code will appear beneath your username.

Step three: Share your code with your Pocket Gamer friends below if you'd like to.

Are there any alternatives though?

As it turns out, there is. In Animal Crossing: New Horizons there are also Dodo Codes which are single-shot codes to create lobbies. Grabbing those is quite simple: just head down to the Dodo Airlines building, tell Orville that you want visitors from far-off islands, and read through the mass of warnings from Nintendo about being mischievous

At this point, you can grab the five-digit Dodo Codes by opting to not invite from your friends list. You can also share those below, but be aware that you're in a comment thread and so responses may not be immediate.

So, leave your friend codes and Dodo codes in the comments below -- as well as which native fruit you have on your island -- and why not tell us what you think of Animal Crossing: New Horizon too?

