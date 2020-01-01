Slothwerks' excellent deck-building roguelike will be adding a new hero in the coming weeks as a free update. In the meantime, they're currently beta testing this upcoming addition, which you can sign up to take part in by filling in their Google Form.

This new hero is called Varfa the Ranger, who becomes the second post-launch character to be added to Meteorfall. The first being Muldorf, the Necrodude. As with the other heroes currently available in the game, Varfa will have her own unique playstyle.

She'll be joined on her quest by a unique pet companion called Orhu. This introduces a new game mechanic called command points. In the first instance, command points are earned by playing specific cards. Once you've collected enough they can be spent to choose various actions for Orhu to carry out at the end of Varfa's turn.

According to Slothwerks, depending on the playstyle, she can either focus on accumulating enough of these points that her pet can deal with enemies in her stead or spend them more frequently so Orhu takes on more of a supporting role.

If you're into the numbers, this update will add over 35 new cards to Meteorfall. Additionally, there will be 3 skins to unlock with each one representing a different pet companion. The update will be free for those who already own the game and the beta is anticipated to last for a few weeks before being rolled out to everyone.

If you've never played Meteorfall before but have a keen interest in deck-building games I'd recommend you check out Harry's review of the game from when it launched in 2018. He described it as being 'everything you'd want from a singleplayer card game', which is high praise indeed.

Meteorfall is available now on the App Store and Google Play. It's a premium title that costs £3.99.