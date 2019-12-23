Nintendo's Dragalia Lost is never short of new content for fans to sink their teeth into, with regular updates and events to keep things fresh.

Now we know that the game's latest Dragalia Digest will air tomorrow, December 24th, at 7pm PT (or Christmas Day if you're UK-based), and that it'll shed some light on "new events, ways you'll be able to enjoy playing the game this New Year's, content coming in version 1.15.1, and more!".

A new Dragalia Digest video will air around Dec. 24, 7 PM PT! This time, Nina is joining in to deliver lots of #DragaliaLost news, including info about the version 1.15.1 update releasing that same day!https://t.co/JobfsSYJUc pic.twitter.com/bssMC1vjWP — Dragalia Lost (@DragaliaLostApp) 23 December 2019

Nina and Notte will join in with the latest Digest, delivering plenty of (hopefully) good news. We've covered Dragalia Lost a fair bit since it first launched last year. We reviewed it earlier this year , saying "Dragalia Lost is derivative, for sure, but, for better or for worse, it's also a near perfect example of the gacha genre."

The 1.15.1 update is set to arrive tomorrow, and you can expect the Digest to go into some detail about what it adds. It'll go out over the official Nintendo Mobile YouTube channel.

If you're yet to give it a go, you'll find Dragalia Lost available for download now from both the App Store and Google Play.