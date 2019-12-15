It's day 16 of our fantastic 2019 advent calendar giveaway. If you've not been paying attention for the past couple of weeks, the advent calendar is our way of giving back to you, our stylish and well-adjusted readership. Every day from now until Christmas we've got codes to give away for some of the very best mobile games of the last 12 months.

Today we've got 5 iOS codes and 5 Android codes to giveaway for Roterra. It's a smart, 3D puzzler that sees you exploring a series of levels, manipulating them as you go to make the paths you need. It's pretty smart is what we're saying.

When we reviewed the game we said "Roterra has its heart in the right place, and it's that charm that's going to get you through when things get a little bit sticky." Click here and you can read the entirety of our Roterra review. Or if you'd prefer you can check out the video below to see the game in motion.

You're probably itching to find out how to win yourself the game now, right? Well it couldn't be simpler - all you need to do is fill in some details in the forms below and we'll pick a winner at the end of the day. Make sure you're filling in the right form for the platform you play on - there's one for iOS and one for Android waiting for you below this paragraph.

And make sure you check back tomorrow when we'll have another amazing game to give out in the next part of our 2019 advent calendar.