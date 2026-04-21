Alchemy Guardians brings idle RPG progression with an elemental twist on iOS and Android

and so many elements

Alchemy Guardians is now available on Android worldwide

Eight-element system adds depth to team-building and combat

Idle progression, PvP, and co-op modes available

Zeus showing up in an idle RPG isn't exactly a surprise at this point. Alchemy Guardians is at least doing something slightly different with the Greek mythology hook – eight elements, strategic team-building, and an AFK progression loop that knows what it is. It's out now on Android worldwide.

Published by F5 Games, Alchemy Guardians sits firmly in that idle-meets-turn-based space. You're summoning Guardians, assembling a squad, and letting automated battles play out while resources stack up in the background. Standard setup. But the eight-element system is where it tries to carve out a bit of room.

Fire, Water, Wind, Ice, Thunder, Dragon, Ancient, and Normal all feed into a counter and advantage system that pushes composition thinking beyond just pulling the rarest units. Attribute counters deal 200% damage when you've got the matchup right, which means actually paying attention to what you're running rather than just chasing the biggest numbers.

Combat is fully automated. PvE dungeons, bosses, story stages, and a PvP arena all run on the same loop. Set your squad, let it go, and check back in when your resources have stacked up. It's built for both the players who want to tinker and the ones who just want progress to keep moving.

And if that wasn’t enough, then there’s gacha mechanics built in, which is where you get your Greek mythology Guardians from. Each comes with their own skills, roles, and elemental affinities. Outside of combat, there are companions to interact with – bonding, gifting, and story events.

Alchemy Guardians’ Guilds and co-op challenges give you something beyond solo grinding, while endgame modes and limited-time events keep the treadmill moving once your roster starts to take shape.

If you're looking for more in the same genre, check out our list of the top RPGs on Android right now!