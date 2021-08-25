NetEase Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have announced that pre-registration is now open for The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War. The highly anticipated strategy game on mobile lets players dive back into Middle-earth and fight for the One Ring in a war that has reignited across all factions. As a lord of Middle-earth in the Third Age, can you build your settlements, fend off enemies, and form your own fellowship?

The officially licensed title is based on the trilogy of books by J.R.R. Tolkien along with elements from the OSCAR®-winning film adaptations by Peter Jackson, including the authentic map and commanders. Apart from building your armies with iconic characters from the beloved franchise, your choices will have lasting consequences as you can either side with good or evil throughout deep alliance-building and rich tile-based systems.

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War now lets Tolkien fans in Europe, the Americas, Oceania, and Southeast Asia sign up for the much-awaited fantasy game across all major platforms. Players who pre-register on the App Store, Samsung Galaxy Store, and on Google Play will score an exclusive in-game gift pack as soon as the game officially launches on September 23rd. This also includes a portrait of Bilbo Baggins, the Hobbit of the Shire.

More details are available now on the Facebook page, and we will have plenty more coverage of this huge release over the coming months here on Pocket Gamer.