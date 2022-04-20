Outfit7 pledges to plant 30,000 trees for Earth Day with its latest Talking Tom Gold Run event

Preferred Partner Feature

What does a talking cat, a larcenous racoon, and protecting the planet have in common? Give up? Well, you’ll be surprised to hear that literally millions of you will have already downloaded the answer. It’s Talking Tom Gold Run, whose developer, Outfit7, has just pledged to plant over 30,000 trees as part of its Earth Day celebrations.

Through its hugely popular endless runner, Talking Tom Gold Run, players will be able to help raise ecological awareness this Earth Day by partaking in the game’s current “Grow & Go'' event, which invites you to run and collect special droplets that will help nourish your in-game trees. Once you collect enough droplets you’ll be able to grow your trees through nine different stages, unlocking special rewards and make your home a little bit greener along the way.

All of the proceeds earned via in-app purchases during the event will be donated towards planting trees across the globe, thanks to Outfi7’s partnership with the environmental non-profit organisation, One Tree Planted.

This latest event is one of many charitable endeavours that the Talking Tom developer has committed to in recent years, with Outfit7’s CEO stating that “Our commitment to giving back and helping our communities is at the heart of our culture at Outfit7…last year, we helped build a playground, plant trees following a wildfire in Cyprus, host a coding school for children, and more. Our Earth Day campaign this year is another great activation in which we can use the power of our brand to make a positive impact where it is truly needed.”

The Grow & Go event is currently live and will run through to May 2. To play your part, Talking Tom Gold Run can be downloaded for both iOS and Android worldwide.