Project Winter launches second Closed Beta Test for Android users until May 19th

Boltrend Games is holding the second Closed Beta Test for Project Winter on mobile, letting players flex their powers of deception in the name of survival. Available for Android users across the globe until May 19th, the second CBT will give testers first dibs on the title with a data wipe after the beta ends.

In Project Winter, players can expect their friends to betray them (or for them to betray the ones they trust the most) in an eight-player multiplayer game of social deception. Players will have to communicate and unleash every last ounce of teamwork in them to survive, as they repair structures and gather resources to escape the harsh wilderness in one piece.

Of course, if you happen to take on the role of the traitor within the group, you'll do whatever it takes to sabotage your teammates' hard-earned progress. There's no telling what a traitor will do to protect their own self-interests - if he or she lives to tell the tale, of course.

The game also features different game modes such as basic, normal and custom. You can prettify your characters with in-game cosmetics just to spice things up during gameplay as well.

If you're curious about the title, you can check out Project Winter Mobile on the Google Play Store for Android devices at the moment. You can also visit the official website to know more about the game, or join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments.

