Project Winter Mobile is out now on iOS and Android, with an exclusive code one lucky player can claim in-game

Boltrend Games has officially announced the launch of Project Winter Mobile, letting players practice the art of deception across a harsh snow-covered land. Players can get a taste of what it's like to grapple with the cruel forces of nature to try and survive in one piece - if their own teammate doesn't get to them first.

In Project Winter Mobile, players can expect to collaborate with their so-called online buddies as they try to survive terrible weather and other fearsome obstacles, all while braving the blizzard knowing there's a traitor in their midst. You'll have to search for supplies and try to call for help, but while you're all doing your best to get out of this "white hell" unscathed, one of you will be plotting against the rest in a backstabbing game of betrayal.

To celebrate the game's launch, the kind folks over at Boltrend Games is giving away Survival Coin*2000 and Military Supply Box*1 using the exclusive code "PocketGamer" - only one player can redeem this special code, so be sure to grab it before anybody else does! The code will be valid from August 31st to September 14th, 24:00 UTC+0. Simply go to your Menu, tap Redemption Code, input the code, and claim your rewards in the in-game mailbox.

If you're keen on joining in on the fun, you can catch Project Winter Mobile on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store. You can join the community of followers over on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website to learn more info about the title, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a little sneak peek at the game's vibes, visuals and mechanics as well.

