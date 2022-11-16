Path to Nowhere tier list - all characters ranked
Path to Nowhere has a considerable variety of characters you can unlock. But if you are a beginner, finding out what hero to use can be problematic. Luckily, experts across the web have created a tier list for Path to Nowhere to solve this problem.
WHAT IS THE PATH TO NOWHERE TIER LIST?
This Path to Nowhere tier list is similar to the ones we have for other video games. There are four tiers: S, A, B, C. Continue reading the guide and you will learn more about every tier.
Path to Nowhere Tier S
- Demon
- Nox
- Labyrinth
- Baiyi
- Langley
- Eirene
- Hamel
Demon Role: Endura Most players consider Demon to be the most overpowered hero in this game. His special attack stacks a special shield for him and his allies behind. The more health points Demon has, the more powerful protection he will create. He also has potent attack stats, allowing him to kill enemies fast.
Nox Role: Fury Nox is the most accessible hero in Tier S. She can be unlocked by completing the new 14-day event. Nox has incredibly high DPS and a passive ability that decreases your enemies’ defence. Moreover, Nox increases attack points while killing enemies, which is one of the best abilities in Path to Nowhere. So, make sure to obtain this hero as soon as you can.
Labyrinth Role: Umbra Labyrinth is the only hero in Tier S that has a B rarity. So, you can unlock her even if you don't play the game daily. Labyrinth is a damage dealer who takes the primary role in a team. She can break enemies’ shields and even destroy Demon’s shield.
Baiyi Role: Umbra Even though Baiyi has less DPS than Nox, she still can deal a lot of damage in the shortest period. Moreover, her unique skill significantly increases critical rate boost. She is also one of the fastest heroes in Path to Nowhere.
Langley Role: Reticle Langley is a top-level hero because of her particular skill. It provides you with an AoE attack that can hit a 3x3 area. So, Langley is a perfect option if you want to fight against bosses or groups of enemies.
Eirene Role: Arcane Eirene is a magical attacker that probably has one of the best passive abilities in the game. While using auto attack, she creates a particular black hole that hits a 3x3 area. The only disadvantage is that Eirene is weak in melee fights.
Hamel Role: Catalyst Hamel is the only healer in Path to Nowhere that is worth being in Tier S. She has an AoE healing effect with passive solid skills.
Path to Nowhere Tier A
- Countless Chelsea
- Demolia
- Serpent
- RouLecca
- Zoya
- Pricila
- Hecate
- Aerial
- Victoria
- Luvia Ray
- Crache
- EMP
Countless Chelsea Role: Endura Countless Chelsea is one of the most complex heroes in Path to Nowhere. But in professional hands, she can show excellent results. Countless Chelsea can summon a panther that can be used as a shield. Also, Countless Chelsea has damage reduction, allowing her to take a lot of damage.
Demolia Role: Endura The main feature of Demolia is her health points. She can quickly increase them and, after that, heal herself, which significantly increases her survivability. The only reason why she's not in Tier S is that there is a limitation on her HP boost and healing.
Serpent Role: Umbra Even though Serpent looks cute, she is one of the deadliest heroes in Path to Nowhere. While using a standard attack, she applies a slow-down effect to enemies and increases her speed. Moreover, when there are no enemies near Serpent, she will raise her attack.
RouLecca Role: Reticle RouLecca has poor DPS and can deal damage only using crit attacks, but she can increase her crit rate and damage while attacking.
Zoya Role: Fury Zoya is a Tier A hero most likely to appear in Tier S in the future. She has a 3x3 AoE attack that can deal significant damage. Also, Zoya has many health points and has no problem killing enemies in short range. But the best thing about Zoya is her passive skill. It increases her attacking speed, making her suitable even in the last stages of the game.
Pricilla Role: Reticle Pricilla can summon a clone who helps help her during battle. Moreover, she has high DPS, allowing you to kill enemies quickly. Unfortunately, her lack of health points doesn't make her worthy of becoming Tier S.
Hecate Role: Arcane Hecate's unique ability has a long fire range and hits every target in this range, which is extremely powerful. But Hecate doesn't have good survivability, so you should be careful while using her.
Aerial Role: Catalyst Aerial is the only healer in Tier A. The only difference between her and Hamel is that she is universal. Aerial has increased damage, which enables her to fight against enemies. And for increased damage, she gives up her healing capabilities. So, Aerial can't heal as effectively as Hamel.
Victoria Role: Arcane Victoria is a hero with really significant damage. However, she forgoes health points for such a high attack capability. She will lower her health points to gain more attacks and kill enemies more effectively.
Luvia Ray Role: Arcane Luvia Ray is the most classic damage dealer in Path to Nowhere. She has high stats and a passive skill oriented at increasing attack. Overall, she is a mighty hero that will always bring benefit to your team.
Crache Role: Umbra Crache has one of the best special attacks in Path to Nowhere. The AoE attack can deal a high amount of damage quickly. Moreover, this attack has an unblocking effect so that opponents will not be able to dodge it. The only disadvantage of Crache is that she has pure physical stats. Therefore, she must be complemented by powerful characters who can deal much damage.
EMP Role: Reticle The best thing about EMP is that this hero is free. You can obtain her by completing the first chapter of the story. And talking about EMP in battles, she is perfectly suitable for the role of background hero. Her special attack can wipe out low HP heroes and provides additional buffs for your team.
Path to Nowhere Tier B
Tier B includes the following characters:
- KK
- Peggy
- Kava - Kava
- Pacassi
- Cinnabar
- Wendy
- Tetra
- Flora
- Joan
- Olifer
- Ninety-nine
- Ingis
- Macchiato
- Anne
- Sumire
- Wolverine
You can find out more about the most powerful heroes from Tier B below.
Cinnabar Role: Endura Cinnabar is a unique combination of powerful abilities in 1 character. She can create a 3x3 range shield protecting allies. Even though this shield doesn't have many health points, using it can still be handy during battles. Overall, Cinnabar is pretty powerful. She has a strong multiplier allowing her to win battles easily.
Ninety-Nine Role: Fury Ninety-Nine is one of the best tanks in Path to Nowhere. You will exchange her health points in order to deal damage to enemies. Moreover, her extraordinary ability will reduce her health to get a significant attack bonus.
Sumire Role: Umbra Sumire hits 4 times in a row in the same direction with her Special Ability. This special is extremely powerful on small maps, making Sumire more effective. Also, Sumire increases her damage when someone is opposite to her. Moreover, there are no limitations on increasing damage.
Wolverine Role: Reticle Even though Wolverine can't play the central role in the team, his slowing-down effect allows him to be effective even with higher-tier characters. Wolverine has special traps that stun enemies. These traps have a high range, making this hero super helpful.
Path to Nowhere Tier C
Tier C includes characters that aren't recommended to use, even if you are a beginner.
- Che
- Kelvin
- Hella
- Hero
- Dolly
- Iron
- Fox
- Chameleon
- Pepper
- Gekkabijin
- Lisa
Pepper Role: Fury The main feature of Pepper is her powerful attack speed. She can even increase it using a particular skill. But the main problem with Pepper is that she has no other stats that she can boast about.
Gekkabijin Role: Umbra There is nothing special about Gekkabijin. She has no powerful stats like the Tier S characters. Her unique ability provides her with additional attack and shield, but it is still lacking to be competitive nowadays.
Even though the game has different characters with unique abilities, it would be best to use only the characters from the top of the Path to Nowhere tier list if you can - Tier S and Tier A. They are the most universal and are suitable for various interesting in-game situations.
