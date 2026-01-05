Pandoland will shut down in March 2026 following a troubled global run

New year, same EOS

Pandoland has confirmed its service termination date as March 6th

It struggled with post-global launch content

It ultimately failed to stand out in a crowded gacha market

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news just as the year’s barely found its footing, but Pandoland is officially heading for the exit. The devs have announced that its service will terminate on March 6th, bringing an end to a run that, for many of you, already felt like it had stopped months ago.

Pandoland originally made the jump from Japan to a global server last May, and on paper, it felt like it had the right ingredients. A wide-open world to explore, hundreds of companions to collect, and even Game Freak’s involvement, which naturally set expectations a little higher than your average gacha debut. It’s hard not to think this could be something big with that name attached.

Unfortunately, momentum never really arrived. After the Rockman / Mega Man collaboration, the RPG slipped into what can only be described as an extended, unexplained maintenance mode. Events dried up, communication went quiet, and the one notable exception was a Hatsune Miku rerun that replaced bespoke event maps with a roulette-style system.

What followed were repeated roulette events with thinner rewards, a heavy grind, and a PvP-focused economy that made premium currency feel increasingly paywalled. Purchases were halted last month, which in hindsight reads like the writing already being on the wall. The shutdown notice, posted via X, simply confirmed what many had already suspected.

It’s a shame, because Pandoland wasn’t lacking ideas. But in a genre this crowded, promise isn’t enough. We’ve seen this loop before. Launch strong, stumble, slow down, then disappear without much ceremony. With Pandoland joining the ever-growing gacha graveyard, maybe this is as good a moment as any for a clean slate.

A fresh year, fewer half-supported live services, and plenty of new releases waiting in the wings. If you’re looking to move on and try something new, we’ve got five new games to try this week to kick off the year properly!