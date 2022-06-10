Once Human, NetEase's super weird survival game, is going to reveal lots of details during IGN's Summer of Gaming

During NetEase Connect 2022, the hit mobile developer revealed the upcoming title that brings a bucketload of weirdness with it. Titled Once Human, it is a survival game that seems to be…pretty unusual? Currently, all we know about the game comes from a teaser that is overflowing with weirdness ranging from a lady using a VR headset, an infant with tentacles, and just an overall eerie atmosphere.

NetEase had said then that more details would come to light during IGN’s Summer of Gaming which kicked off on June 1st. Once Human will grace the expo tomorrow, June 11th, during the NetEase Games Livestream, which begins at 11:00 am PDT. You can check out the schedule for the event on the official website. IGN Summer of Gaming is basically a couple of weeks of pleasure for gamers as they are fed a tonne of content in the form of announcements, trailers, gameplay reveals, and more.

During the event, Once Human will also give everyone a first in-depth look at what the weirdness is all about. The post-apocalyptic survival game will showcase a brand new trailer, a behind-the-scenes interview with the developer and a peek at the different monsters and bosses players will encounter once they enter this creepy world.

In case you haven’t heard about Once Human, it is a survival game that takes place 30 years after humanity’s end. Mankind was put at a full stop due to the opening of a mysterious door that brought with it demonic creatures that destroyed everything they saw. Some Stardust also came with it, granting some humans special abilities, making them Beyonders. Players play as these Beyonders, hunting down monsters, gathering resources, and protecting humans in the bases they have built.

We’re so close to learning about this doomsday world. Are you ready to survive in this unforgiving world? There’s no release date for Once Human yet but keep checking their Facebook and Twitter accounts for more news!