Mythic Heroes is celebrating its first anniversary with limited-time items, fresh events and special login bonuses

IGG is celebrating the first anniversary of Mythic Heroes, the studio's idle RPG on mobile that lets players fight the good fight against the forces of darkness! Players can summon iconic gods and heroes to build their dream team, then upgrade them to battle through epic trials all while staying AFK.

Celebrate Mythic Heroes’ first anniversary with an explosive Fireworks Festival beginning September 3rd UTC where Summoners can challenge the mighty Nian Beast and meet the newest additions to the Ascension Realm including Chiron, the Centaur Sage! There will also be exclusive check-in events for free rewards, limited-time items at the Marketplace and more. In particular, the new Kingdom Raiders event lets players fight against other Summoners to score bountiful treasures in an enchanted sea. Depending on the number of occupied squares, teams will be rewarded with Pirate Gold, which can be used to redeem in-game goodies at the marketplace. Make sure to join the fight quickly as the limited time Kingdom Raiders event ends soon!

During Mythic Heroes’ first anniversary celebration, players can earn amazing in-game items including 10x Standard Summon Scrolls, 1x Inherited Divinity, 3x Fortune Chests and 1000x Diamonds! With nearly 1 month of check-in rewards available beginning August 20th, players will earn even more goodies every week until September 6th, when an Exclusive Anniversary Avatar Frame, 60x UR Hero Shards and 50x Skin Vouchers will be rewarded to ALL players who simply log into the game!

Ready to join the fun? You can download Mythic Heroes on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store today. For further information and updates, follow the official Mythic Heroes page on Facebook, or on their Discord.