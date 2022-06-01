Minecraft hosts crossover with the classic animated movie franchise Ice Age, bringing over 30 new skins to the game

In another fun crossover event, Minecraft is teaming up with the classic Dreamworks franchise Ice Age to bring a new piece of DLC to the game. Featuring skins from the iconic movies, new locations, and more content, this is an excellent addition to Minecraft’s already massive collection of exciting crossovers.

What most players are in this for are the over 30, that’s right, 30 brand new skins, each a character or creature from the Ice Age movies. These skins run the gambit, featuring Manny, Diego, Sid, Ellie, Buck Wild, and way more characters beyond those as well. These come alongside the new locations this DLC brings, which are quite stunning visually and bring some variety to the typical Minecraft landscape.

These locations are all obviously inspired by the films, featuring the Skeleton Bridge, the Lava Falls, the Ice Cavern, Mammoth Tree, and even more. Additionally, there’s also a brand new collection mission entitled the New Adventures of Buck Wild. While this DLC doesn’t bring anything too massively game-changing, it’s excellent fanservice for anyone nostalgic for the classic animated movie franchise.

You’ve got Scrat going for his classic acorn hunt, you’ve got all your favourite characters riding their wooden logs across the ice, baby dinosaurs as well as adults, sabre-toothed tigers, massive mountains, all of the classic visuals and experiences that Ice Age is known for. It’s clear Mojang knows their stuff with all of these fun additions, as they clearly call back to the movies in every way.

To be exact, this DLC features 1 brand new World, 30 Skins, and a texture pack, all available for only 1340 Minecoins, the premium currency on the Minecraft Marketplace. If you’re a fan of the Ice Age movies, this is very much worth it. And if you’re looking to get into Minecraft, you buy it for only $7.49 on both the App Store and Googe Play.