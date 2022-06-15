King of Kings, a new multiplayer-based action strategy game, opens pre-registration in Southeast Asia

Developer Archosaur Games has opened up pre-registrations for its latest project, a multiplayer action strategy game entitled King of Kings. With how popular games like Clash of Clans or Lords Mobile have been, it’s not too surprising to see that King of Kings takes a lot of inspiration from titles like those, and will feature intense PvP strategic combat alongside kingdom building and resource management.

Set in the kingdom of Vauprus, players will take on the role of a new ruler of the nation and the new king of the human race themselves. With a wide variety of fantasy-themed races like elves, orcs, dwarves, and more, players will pick through a large assortment of heroes and classes alike to do combat with others and climb the ranks to become the number one ruler above all.

To get more specific, there will be over 20 legendary heroes, each from a different faction, available to you at launch, each with their own looks and abilities. Combining the perfect choice of these heroes alongside your basic units will be the key to victory within King of Kings, as each choice will decide what your primary game plan is and how you will go about executing it while also countering the opposing player’s team.

Combine all of these features with a beautiful art style that harkens back to the fantasy games of old, and you’ve got a strong recipe for the next big hit in the city-building strategic multiplayer genre. Of course, King of Kings will also feature extensive clan features as well to encourage you to team up with others to do battle against your enemies and crush the opposing forces as you progressively make your own kingdom stronger.

So, whether a fan of this genre or just high-fantasy games in general, King of Kings might be worth your time. If you’d like to check it out, you can pre-register now in Southeast Asia on Google Play. Currently, there’s no word on either a global version or an iOS port.