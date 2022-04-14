King of Avalon celebrates Easter with bunny-themed activities, community events and more

King of Avalon is celebrating all things Easter with daily quest rewards, special limited-time events, community activities and more. The mobile MMO will not only add exciting campaigns across Avalon, but it will also reward players for their efforts with Easter-themed festivities this season.

In King of Avalon's Easter festival, players can expect to acquire carrots until April 16th in the Bunny's Adventure event. Here, knights can collect carrots simply by clearing daily quests. These, in turn, can be used to feed the Easter Bunny - players who do so will be richly rewarded with event points and in-game goodies.

Meanwhile, the Rabbit Rampage event will run from April 15th to April 20th. Knights who have reached Stronghold Lv.16 and beyond will be able to join in on the fun, as they somehow try to manage bunnies that have been driven mad by evil magic. Do you have what it takes to slay these malevolent beings and restore peace in the Kingdom?

Citizens of Avalon can also participate in exciting Community Events on the King of Avalon official social media accounts. Activities include hunting and painting Easter Eggs, joining in on a special filming of exclusive videos and more.

If you're eager to take part in the festivities, King of Avalon is available to download on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info, or join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 28 best multiplayer games for Android phones and tablets?