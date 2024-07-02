The Honor 200 Pro will power mobile competitions at the Esports World Cup as the event's official smartphone

Unleash the power of the Snapdragon 8 Series

5200mAh Silicon-Carbon battery

Vapor chamber for heat dissipation

CPU clock speed of up to 3GHz

Honor has teamed up with the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) to announce that the Honor 200 Pro is now the official smartphone for the Esports World Cup (EWC), which you can catch beginning July 3rd and running until August 25th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Boasting the might of the Snapdragon 8 Series along with a robust 5200mAh battery, the Honor 200 Pro will be stepping in to bring the mobile esports competitions to life across those adrenaline-pumping eight weeks.

"We are thrilled to join forces with HONOR as a partner in the Esports World Cup," says CEO Ralf Reichert at the Esports World Cup Foundation. "EWC athletes demand the absolute best in gaming technology, as it is essential for maintaining competitive integrity and delivering an unparalleled experience. The HONOR 200 Pro is an exceptional smartphone, equipped with cutting-edge technology that surpasses the high standards set by EWC athletes."

As the official smartphone for the event, the Honor 200 Pro will power cutthroat competitions across titles such as Free Fire, Honor of Kings and Women's ML:BB tournaments.

Esports enthusiasts and casual gamers can enjoy a CPU clock speed of up to 3GHz along with a 5200mAh Silicon-Carbon Battery that claims to power your games for up to 61 hours of use. Of course, even as the competition heats up, you won't have to worry about the device with its vapor chamber that covers 36,881mm² to dissipate heat.

"Honor is very pleased to join forces with the Esports World Cup and provide the official smartphone for its mobile competitions,” says Dr. Ray, CMO of Honor. “As a brand dedicated to its consumers, Honor strives to offer products that provide a superior experience and elevated performance, particularly among gamers. Our technology enables players to push their limits and achieve new heights in their gaming journey."