Free Fire MAX: Three differences between the original game and MAX
| Free Fire MAX
It's Free Fire but shiny and new
Free Fire Max is the newer, more enhanced version of the original game, which has become one of the biggest games in the world. It's a mobile battle royale experience that shares some common traits with the other big hitters in the genre like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite.
One difference with Free Fire compared to the other games is that it carries a more traditional shooter mode in Clash Squad. This game mode operates as a Team Deathmatch of sorts and definitely seems to be a nod to classic online shooters.
Now, there is Free Fire MAX which is essentially a remastered edition of the game. Remasters tend to be polished but keep the same elements. FF MAX does this too, but there are a few things that you can keep in mind when playing.
Different Animations
This is one thing that some other Free Fire players have noticed and you definitely see it as you play. The animations are a bit different. Not dramatically different, but enough to the point where you may pick up on it on the battlefield in Bermuda.
Some people like:
The running looks similar to the original game but you will see a slight difference. The strides seem to be a bit tighter than in the original. Also, another thing that's different is the way your character falls to the ground after getting knocked down.
Both this and the running have no effect on your gameplay, it's just some things of note. Before, when you got knocked down, your character would drop instantly. Now, they actually drop to their knees. You'll also see them drop to the ground more naturally when they die. But we want to avoid getting wrecked now don't we?
Exclusive Settings
One of the neat things about Free Fire MAX is that it features its own settings. All of the classic setting options from the original game are still there, but there's a shiny new tab that says "FF MAX". Going here, you can change several different things.
Deciding to utilize HD textures is one of those options. This should be on automatically and makes things smoother on the menu and during games. It really helps bring the "Max" to Free Fire MAX. Visual effects and audio style can also be changed here as well.
Another cool addition is the animated lobby where you can show off your newest vehicle as well as three of your favourite weapons. It's a beautiful touch that makes waiting in the lobby, a little bit easier on the eyes (although you'll get into matches incredibly quickly in Free Fire). And if it's a new season and there are elemental changes in the lobby, you'll notice it. So if it's snowing, you'll see some snow blowing into the lobby. Little things like that are always appreciated.
Map Stylization
Some of the other changes were smaller but this is obviously a much bigger detail. There aren't many things as iconic and distinctive in competitive/sports-related games as the locations. Things like maps and arenas can affect the outcome of a match in different ways.
In Free Fire MAX, you'll see improved textures in the maps you know and love. The sky, in particular, looks prettier and even the storm looks nicer (as we know, it is never nice) and is more intimidating than ever before. Also, there are a couple of fresh maps in the game too.
Purgatory, which is a portion of the overall Bermuda map, is now a Clash Squad map and is a fun one to play on at that. Then, there's the new Alpine map which is quite breathtaking is arguably the best map in terms of showing off MAX's graphical quality. This map also just became available for Clash Squad so if you want a shorter experience on the map, then here it is. But, the many structures, ocean, mountains, and sky all pop out in Alpine in FF MAX, making it a fun option for those who seek a new design.