Free Fire MAX: Three differences between the original game and MAX

It's Free Fire but shiny and new

Free Fire Max is the newer, more enhanced version of the original game, which has become one of the biggest games in the world. It's a mobile battle royale experience that shares some common traits with the other big hitters in the genre like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite.

One difference with Free Fire compared to the other games is that it carries a more traditional shooter mode in Clash Squad. This game mode operates as a Team Deathmatch of sorts and definitely seems to be a nod to classic online shooters.

Now, there is Free Fire MAX which is essentially a remastered edition of the game. Remasters tend to be polished but keep the same elements. FF MAX does this too, but there are a few things that you can keep in mind when playing.