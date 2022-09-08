Fortnite's latest update goes live with the Fire with Fire Week and new features coming to the Item Shop

It looks like Epic Games has dropped another update for Fortnite. Chapter 3: Season 3 is nearing its end so it's quite a minuscule update with no massive inclusions, but it does bring some changes to the Item Shop, some weapons have been brought back, and a few other fixes.

Fortnite’s v21.51 brings the Fire with Fire Week that will remain active until September 13th at 9:00 am ET. Whether players believe in fighting fire with fire or stoking an existing flame, this week all fights are going to be fiery as hell. The update unvaults the Primal Flame Bow and Dragon’s Breath Shotgun weapons. With this, Firefly Jars will be available around the map, so expect to see red everywhere.

Although firefighters don’t exist in Fortnite, these flames can be doused using Chug Cannons that will be available at a higher rate. Both the returning weapons and jars will be available on the ground and in chests. Additionally, Chug Cannons are usually only purchasable using Bars but this week they will be available in chests and on the ground too. There will be a few quests based around these items too, which will grant players some much-needed XP if they’re grinding it out to get to level 200.

Meanwhile, this update also introduces some new features to the Item Shop. All purchases will have a hold to purchase mechanic to avoid accidental purchases. Even after this, if players end up buying something by mistake, the refund window has been extended. Purchases can be cancelled in under 24 hours or before equipping the item in gameplay. Epic Games has also upped the security too. The chat has more privacy options and new parental controls have been put in place.

