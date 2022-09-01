Fortnite's celebration of Pride returns with the Rainbow Royale 2022 featuring the Dreamer skin and more

Back in June, when Pride Month was in full swing a lot of games launched updates and hosted various events to celebrate and increase inclusivity for the LGBTQIA+ community. Epic Games’ battle royale Fortnite commemorated the occasion with some free goodies but a bigger celebration was held back for September. And now that we’re here, Fortnite’s Rainbow Royale 2022 is now live!

Fortnite’s celebration of love, understanding, and acceptance has kicked off with the pretty-looking Rainbow Royale Battle Bus and while the goal is still to be the last person standing, the game’s community stands to be inclusive for everybody. Players can get their hands on all of last year’s Rainbow Royale items for free, plus new ones like The Dip Emote, Every Heart Emoticon, Prismatic Keepsakes Spray, Say It Proud Lobby Track, and the Mazy and the Echoes Loading Screen.

In addition to this, a popular character from CW’s Supergirl – Nia Nal, aka The Dreamer joins Fortnite’s roster. She uses her powers only for good and to protect the world from any dangers. A cool fact about Dreamer’s actress Nicole Maines is that she’s a streamer! And will be live alongside Chica on Twitch on September 9th. To celebrate the skin’s arrival, the Dreamer Cup will be held on September 6th with winners gaining access to the character earlier than the rest.

The 3D Lab has also created a beautiful island called Rainbow Crossroads to celebrate Pride where players can participate in lots of mini-games like Kart Racing or the Whirly Jump. There is a picturesque beach to just lay back and relax too. The island can be found in the Discover tab or by using the code 0487-8528-5944. And to top it all off, featured LGBTQIA+ artists like Lil Nas X, Lagy Gaga, Todrick Hall, King Princess, and more will be creating an awesome vibe as well.

Get ready for Rainbow Royale 2022 by downloading Fortnite via the official website or through XCloud.