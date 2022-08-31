In Blue Archive you have a pretty massive collection of heroes, ranging from limited and exclusive units to others that are more common, which you don't have to wait for a specific gacha pool to acquire. If you're just starting out in the game, then you might want to know who exactly to reroll for, how to reroll in Blue Archive, and whether or not it is worth doing.

Firstly let's talk about rerolling a little bit. This is the process where you will have to (more or less) reset your account and start over, all the while trying to obtain a combination of some of the best units in the game. Doing so usually gives you a head start since you won't have to worry about acquiring these units later on in the game, and you can just invest all of your resources in maxing them out from the very start.

If you've played gacha games before, then you're probably familiar with this concept. It's something many people do to save time and energy in the long run. So if you want to do it in this game as well, then let's dive into the Blue Archive reroll tier list below!

Blue Archive reroll guide

Rerolling is pretty simple and we've written a step-by-step guide below. Simply follow each of these steps and you will be able to reroll in virtually no time (only what it takes to clear the stages).: Start playing the game on a(extremely important!).: Do the first- hopefully you will get a good unit.: Play through the tutorial until you. Afterward, you will be able to access your in-game mailbox.: Claim all the rewards in youryou can with the resources you have gathered from the mailbox and by clearing the stage.: If you're not happy with the result, then head over to the->->:Select, thenif you're certain you want to reset.

After completing these steps, you will start the game over from the beginning, and you will get another chance to pull the units you want.

Who to reroll for in Blue Archive - Reroll tier list

Now you know how rerolling works, it's only natural to wonder which character you should reroll for, right? Below are some of the best characters that you should look for during your summoning and rerolling process. Aim to get at least 3 of them (one or two 3-star and at least one 2-star). Props to you if you manage to get all of them - lucky!

Priority 3* units to reroll for:

Hibiki

Iori

Hina

Haruna

Shun

Priority 2* units to look out for:

Akari

Tsubaki

Serika

Chise

Akane

Additionally, if you want to learn who all the best units are in the game, you should check out the complete Blue Archive tier list!

Should you reroll? Is it worth it?

As a casual player, you might just want to get on with the game and make do with whatever units you get. That can work, but by doing so, you risk getting stuck later on when the stages become more challenging. We strongly recommend rerolling because it usually helps in the long run, so no matter how much time you intend to spend in the game, you will almost always be able to progress.

The top-tier units that are worth rerolling for make the stages a lot simpler, so if you have some additional time that you can spend on resetting your account, it will be definitely worth it.