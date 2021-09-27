Developed by Crazy Rich Game, Star Healer is an upcoming casual RPG shooter. The developers have designed it to be an extremely cute game with a wide variety of characters, weapons, and pets to choose from!

Star Healer's early access version is now available to download in most countries around the world. However, the beta is only available on Android. Currently, there is no news with regards to the iOS version of the game.

Details about the Star Healer's beta

As we mentioned above, Star Healer's beta is now available to download in most countries. Interested players can now download the title from Google Play . The beta beings today and will end on October 25th. It is also important to note that all data will be wiped once this beta test ends.

Interested players can also check out the game's official fan page on Facebook, where the developers have shared more info about the beta as well as many in-game guides to help the players quickly get to grips with its systems.

About the game

Star Healer is a casual RPG shooter where players get to play as Sakura, who has accidentally been taken to the mysterious Candy Galaxy where everything smells sweet. However, now a massive crisis is approaching. A virus is spreading like wildfire and Sakura now has to become the saviour and lead all her allies to become star healers and protect the galaxy together.

Throughout the game, players have to collect characters, pets, weapons and learn new skills and talents to beat the virus and purify the galaxy. The battles are automatic, meaning you will keep on collecting rewards even when you are AFK. Anybody who loves anime and casual RPG games should definitely give Star Healer a try.