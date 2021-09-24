Bushiroad International has announced an upcoming hololive collab event coming to its anime-themed rhythm game D4DJ Groovy Mix on September 28th. Titled “Shiny Smily Scratch!”, the limited-time collab will feature VTubers Usada Pekora, Hoshimachi Suisei, Minato Aqua, and Shirakami Fubuki until October 6th.

Musically inclined fans can join D4DJ Groovy Mix’s hololive event by collecting Event Points and BINGO Medals in Live Shows. These in-game items can be exchanged for tons of cool hololive-themed rewards, which include decorative items to spruce up your in-game club. The more points you earn, the more episodes of the Event Story you can unlock. Here, the popular VTubers themselves will make an appearance.

Players can also grab beautiful new illustrated cards of the hololive VTubers in the “Shiny Smily Scratch!” Event Gacha, plus one free Gacha Draw every day throughout the event. You can expect to score the following: 4-star Kurumi Shiratori [Pekora-oudspeaker], 4-star Haruna Kasuga [Hearts of Love, Hues of Aqua], 3-star Miiko Takeshita [Shimmering Fubuki Confetti], and 3-star Miyu Sakurada [Starlit Hoshimachi Duet].

Finally, to cap off the event, hololive EN VTuber Ninomae Ina’nis will hold a collaborative livestream of D4DJ Groovy Mix to make you bop your head to the beat. There will also be a fab Login Bonus campaign that will reward players with Ninomae Ina’nis-themed Energy Drinks plus Club Customization Items simply by logging into the game.

If you’re eager to turn up the music in this DJ-themed rhythm game, you can download D4DJ Groovy Mix on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

