Konami Digital Entertainment has announced that Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links will enter into a collaboration with its anime and magna counterpart Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V on September 28th.

The collab will feature new missions, cards, their archetypes and new skills. The new playable characters include Yuya, Zuzu, Gong and Sylvio. But the best part of this event is the long-awaited introduction of Pendulum Summons! This type allows players to summon numerous monsters simultaneously. You can easily turn the tide of a tough battle using this mechanic. Pendulum Summons will be added via an update in the coming week.

Shifting gears onto the crossover at hand, the introduction of the ARC-V World brings a whole host of login bonuses with it. Check them out below:

2x Ultra Rare Tickets – 1 Prismatic and 1 Normal

1x Ultra Rare Dream Ticket - Glossy

2x Super Rare Tickets – 1 Prismatic and 1 Normal

1x Super Rare Dream Ticket - Glossy

1,000x Gems

1x Skill Ticket

Card Sleeves and Game Mat – showcasing the official artwork from the ARC-V world

Some higher tier login rewards include new Pendulum Monsters – the Stargazer Magician and the Timegazer Magician. They are Ultra Rare and Prismatic Foil. The third Pendulum monster, Odd-Eyes Pendulum Dragon, will feature in the new Main BOX alongside new powerful cards.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links gives players the opportunity to take part in intense card duels alongside their favourite Yu-Gi-Oh! characters like Yami Yugi, Yuma Tsukomo, and Yusei Fudo.

Since its launch, Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS has amassed over 140 million global downloads with players collecting over 65 billion cards from over 6 billion duels. That’s too many zeroes for me. Increase that number by downloading Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS for free on the App Store and Google Play. It comes with in-app purchases. For more information on the new Main BOX and other upcoming content, check out the game’s official website.

