Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Yanfei guide! Yanfei is the child of an adeptus father and a human mother, who was then raised by Madame Ping when her parents left. Later on, she became the legal advisor for Liyue, and she enjoys appraisal and many different types of law.

Despite being half adeptus, Yanfei is not concerned about her adeptal relations and hasn’t signed any contract with the other Adepti to step up when her help is needed. She doesn’t treat humans as beneath her and is a generally kind person who tries to live the most human life possible.

In the Yanfei guide below you will find the following features:

Character Appearance

Yanfei Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon

Pyro / A Tier / 4* Rarity / Catalyst

How to get Yanfei?

Genshin Impact Yanfei Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)

Strengths

Both her Elemental Skill and Burst attacks are quick on the draw, with low cooldowns

Yanfei’s hits hard and does even more damage when you use Charged attacks

Her Normal attacks have lock-on and can be used from a distance

Weaknesses

Despite her Normal attacks being long-range, her Skill and Burst are not

Best Build for Yanfei in Genshin Impact

Yanfei - Best Artifacts and Weapons

Crimson Witch of Flames

(2) Gain a 15% Pyro DMG Bonus.

(4) Increases Overloaded and Burning DMG by 40%. Increases Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%. Using an Elemental Skill increases 2-Piece Set effects by 50% for 10s. Max 3 stacks.

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

Base Attack: 42

42 Rating: 5*

5* Bonus Effect: CRIT Rate 7.2%

Best Party Members to match Yanfei with in Genshin Impact

Premium (Gacha) Team

F2P Team

In Genshin Impact, Yanfei is a great DPS to use, as she can do serious damage to Hydro foes. Bennett is useful to heal and buff the team, all while providing more Pyro resonance. Zhongli will be useful for his shields and his ability to wrangle enemies with his Burst attack. Xingqiu is great for using Yanfei’s element to cause the Vaporize reaction.Yanfei will be your primary DPS, and Xiangling can be used with her to do additional Pyro damage with Guoba and her resonance. Kaeya will be able to create Melt with Yanfei’s Pyro. Barbara will serve as the healer, as she also works well with Kaeya, allowing him to freeze enemies.

Talents / Skills / Passive

Seal of Approval - Normal Attack

Shoots fireballs that deal up to three counts of Pyro DMG.

When Yanfei's Normal Attacks hit enemies, they will grant her a single Scarlet Seal. Yanfei may possess a maximum of 3 Scarlet Seals, and each time this effect is triggered, the duration of the currently possessed Scarlet Seals will refresh. Each Scarlet Seal decreases Yanfei's Stamina consumption and will disappear when she leaves the field.

1-Hit DMG 58%

58% 2-Hit DMG 52%

52% 3-Hit DMG 76%

Charged Attack - 98% / 116% / 133% / 150% / 168%

- 98% / 116% / 133% / 150% / 168% Charged Attack Stamina Cost - 50

- 50 Scarlet Seal Stamina Consumption Decrease - 15% per seal

- 15% per seal Scarlet Seal Duration - 10s

- 10s Plunge DMG - 56.8%

- 56.8% Low/High Plunge DMG - 114% / 142%

Consumes Stamina and all Scarlet Seals before dealing AoE Pyro DMG to opponents after a short casting time. This Charged Attack's AoE and DMG will increase according to the number of Scarlet Seals that it consumes.Gathering the power of Pyro, Yanfei plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in her path. Deals AoE Pyro DMG upon impact with the ground.

Signed Edict - Elemental Skill

Skill DMG - 170%

CD - 9s

Summons blistering flames that deal AoE Pyro DMG. Opponents hit by the flames will grant Yanfei the maximum number of Scarlet Seals.

Done Deal - Elemental Burst

Grants Yanfei a Scarlet Seal at fixed intervals.

Increases the DMG dealt by her Charged Attacks.

Triggers a spray of intense flames that rush at nearby opponents, dealing AoE Pyro DMG, granting Yanfei the maximum number of Scarlet Seals, and applying Brilliance to her.

The effects of Brilliance will end if Yanfei leaves the field or falls in battle.

Skill DMG - 182%

- 182% Scarlet Seal Grant Interval - 1s

- 1s Charged Attack DMG Bonus - 33%

- 33% Duration - 15s

- 15s CD - 20s

- 20s Energy Cost - 80

Proviso - 1st Ascension Passive

Blazing Eye - 4th Ascension Passive

Encyclopedic Expertise - Unlocked Automatically

Talent Leveling Materials

Gained from Enemy Drops (Treasure Hoarders):

Treasure Hoarder Insignia

Silver Raven Insignia

Golden Raven Insignia

Acquired from Domains (Wednesday/Saturday/Sunday):

Teachings of Gold

Guide to Gold

Philosophies of Gold

When Yanfei consumes Scarlet Seals by using a Charged Attack, each Scarlet Seal will increase Yanfei's Pyro DMG Bonus by 5%. This effect lasts for 6s. When a Charged Attack is used again during the effect's duration, it will dispel the previous effect.When Yanfei's Charged Attack deals a CRIT Hit to opponents, she will deal an additional instance of AoE Pyro DMG equal to 80% of her ATK. This DMG counts as Charged Attack DMG.Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Liyue on the mini-map.

Obtained after defeating Bosses (Azhdaha Challenge):

Bloodjade Branch

Constellations

The Law Knows No Kindness

Right of Final Interpretation

Samadhi Fire-Forged

Supreme Amnesty

Abiding Affidavit

Extra Clause

Genshin Impact Yanfei Ascensions costs

Lv.20→Lv.40

Mora Cost: 20,000

Noctilucous Jade ×3

Agnidus Agate Sliver ×1

Treasure Hoarder Insignia ×3

Lv.40→Lv.50

Noctilucous Jade ×10

Agnidus Agate Fragment ×3

Treasure Hoarder Insignia ×15

Juvenile Jade ×2

Lv.50→Lv.60

Mora Cost: 60,000

Noctilucous Jade ×20

Agnidus Agate Fragment ×6

Silver Raven Insignia ×12

Juvenile Jade ×4

Lv.60→Lv.70

Mora Cost: 80,000

Noctilucous Jade ×20

Agnidus Agate Chunk ×3

Silver Raven Insignia ×18

Juvenile Jade ×8

Lv.70→Lv.80

Mora Cost: 100,000

Noctilucous Jade ×45

Agnidus Agate Chunk ×6

Golden Raven Insignia ×12

Juvenile Jade ×12

Lv.80→Lv.90

Mora Cost: 120,000

Noctilucous Jade ×60

Agnidus Agate Gemstone ×6

Golden Raven Insignia ×24

Juvenile Jade ×20

When Yanfei uses her Charged Attack, each existing Scarlet Seal additionally reduces the stamina cost of this Charged Attack by 10% and increases resistance against interruption during its release.Increases Yanfei's Charged Attack CRIT Rate by 20% against enemies below 50% HP.Increases the Level of Signed Edict by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.When Done Deal is used: Creates a shield that absorbs up to 45% of Yanfei's Max HP for 15s. This shield absorbs Pyro DMG 250% more effectively.Increases the Level of Done Deal by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.Increases the maximum number of Scarlet Seals by 1.

Base Stats

At Level 1, Yanfei starts with 784 HP, 20 ATK, and 49 DEF.

Wishes / Availability

Yanfei is available as a rate-up drop in two of the featured banners, Gentry of Hermitage and The Heron’s Court, the last of which ended August 10th, 2021. She is also available in the Standard Banner, Wanderlust Invocation.

