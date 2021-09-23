Let's have a little chat about the best Minecraft PE seeds, or Bedrock seeds if you prefer. Bedrock is the multi-platform version of Minecraft which allows multiplayer on mobile devices, consoles and also Windows 10.

What are Minecraft PE Seeds?

Minecraft PE Seeds are these little (or not so little) sets of characters that can force the level generator to load a specific world. How exactly do they do that? We will talk about that in a bit, for now, it's important to point out that there are essentially countless seeds available and each one of them creates a world that players can build and explore.

The creators share these codes online and in this article we've gathered the most interesting ones from all over the internet to present to you. Obviously, the list could have been much, much longer but for practical reasons we decided to keep it somewhat 'short'.

How do seeds work?

Now that we know exactly what "Minecraft Seeds' are, the next question naturally should be, how can we use them?

It's actually super easy to do so. All we need to do is enter the seed/code into the "World seed" box which we can find within the Minecraft menu as shown in the picture above.

Finally, now that we’ve got everything out of the way, let’s get into our list with the best Minecraft Bedrock seeds!

