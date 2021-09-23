Codemasters and Electronic Arts Inc. have just announced a thrilling season update for F1 Mobile Racing. As the official mobile game of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship, F1 Mobile Racing now has over 35 million downloads from racing fans all over the world, and the latest update will give players more reasons to feed their need for speed.

F1 Mobile Racing features adrenaline-pumping real-time PvP racing, with tons of global challenges and an upcoming new Career mode. Here, players will be able to represent a team from the F1 grid during the season. They’ll upgrade their vehicle then race to the top. Players can also design their F1 vehicle and race to the finish line either against their online buddies or versus AI. The new update also adds a bunch of audio and visual upgrades to boost the game’s overall appeal.

“F1® Mobile Racing’s 2021 Season Update is a major step forward, with a focus on replicating the exhilarating action of Formula 1® through a complete visual overhaul, refined gameplay and new game features,” says Vincent Meulle, Executive Producer at Codemasters. “Whether players are racing for glory in Duels, competing in our huge slate of PvP events, or customising their experience with new parts and designs, we’re excited to be expanding the ways in which anyone can live the dream of being an F1® driver.”

If you just can’t wait to get your hands on the latest Season Update for F1 Mobile Racing, you can download the sports game over on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android devices. You can also have a look at the embedded trailer above to get a feel of the gameplay.

