Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Xiao guide! Xiao is an adeptus and is the only surviving member of the Five Yakshas sent by Morax to defeat demons that haunted Liyue. He lives in the Wangshu Inn and prefers to be away from humans and unwanted attention.
In order to pay tribute to the late Geo Archon, Xiao has taken up the task of watching over Liyue and vowing to protect it from threats, even if he doesn’t directly interact with its citizens.
In the guide below you will find the following features:
- General Info & how to get Xiao
- Strengths & Weaknesses
- Best Build (Artifacts & Weapons)
- Best Party Members for Xiao
- Talents / Skills / Passive
- Talent Leveling Materials
- Constellations
- Ascensions costs
- Xiao Wishes / Availability
Character Appearance
Xiao Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon
Anemo / S Tier / 5* Rarity / PolearmIn Genshin Impact, Xiao is a strong Polearm-wielding Anemo user who excels at plunge attacks and exploring, thanks to his ability to dash while in-air. As an adeptus, his tremendous power is an envious one, but he uses his abilities at the cost of HP, which makes him reliant on others, regardless of whether he wants to be or not.
How to get XiaoYou can only obtain Xiao in his own featured banner, Invitation to Mundane Life, which is currently inactive. He is not available in the standard wish banner, Wanderlust Invocation.
Genshin Impact Xiao Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)
Strengths
- Xiao’s close-range melee attacks are quick and efficient
- His Skill lets him plunge down on enemies over and over again
- You can use his abilities to make exploration easier
Weaknesses
- His only bonus is for his exploration abilities
- Xiao loses HP to increase his damage output
- Here are Genshin Impact redem codes as a thank you for reading this!
Best Build for Xiao in Genshin ImpactXiao is great for DPS and going in with knowledge will help you set him up as a force to be reckoned with. If you equip him with the Primordial Jade Winged-Spear, you will be capable of boosting his attack power significantly. Combine that with the artifact set, Gladiator’s Finale, to boost his attack to astronomical heights.
Xiao - Best Artifacts and Weapons
Gladiator’s FinaleATK% / Anemo DMG / CRIT DMG Set Bonuses:
- (2) ATK + 18%.
- (4) If the wielder of this artifact set uses a Sword, Claymore or Polearm, increases their Normal Attack DMG by 35%
Skyward Spine
- Base Attack: 48
- Rating: 5*
- Bonus Effect: Energy Recharge 8%
Best Party Members to match Xiao with in Genshin Impact
Premium (Gacha) TeamIn Genshin Impact, Xiao will be your DPS, as he can do some serious damage, as long as he’s alive to use them. Use Bennett to heal and provide additional damage when Xiao is resting from his Burst. Sucrose can help the team by grouping enemies, provide Anemo resonance, and give the team additional energy. Zhongli is a great choice for shields and debuffs.
F2P TeamXiao will act as your DPS, and he can get some additional energy from the Traveler (Anemo). Barbara can help keep the team's HP up with her healing abilities. Use Noelle to boost the length that Xiao can stay on the field with her shields.
Talents / Skills / Passive
Whirlwind Thrust - Normal AttackNormal: Performs up to 6 rapid strikes. Charge Attack: Consumes Stamina to perform an upward thrust. Plunge Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Xiao does not take DMG from performing Plunging Attacks. Skill Attributes:
- 1-Hit DMG 27.5% + 27.5%
- 2-Hit DMG 56.9%
- 3-Hit DMG 68.6%
- 4-Hit DMG 37.7% + 37.7%
- 5-Hit DMG 71.5%
- 6-Hit DMG 95.8%
- Charged Attack DMG - 121%
- Charged Attack Stamina Cost - 25
- Plunge DMG - 82%
- Low/High Plunge DMG - 164% / 204%
Lemniscatic Wind Cycling - Elemental SkillXiao lunges forward, dealing Anemo DMG to opponents in his path. Can be used in midair. Starts with 2 charges.
- Skill DMG - 253%
- CD - 10s
Bane of All Evil - Elemental BurstXiao dons the Yaksha Mask that set gods and demons trembling millennia ago.
Yaksha's Mask:
- Greatly increases Xiao's jumping ability.
- Increases Xiao's attack AoE and DMG.
- Xiao's attack DMG is converted to Anemo DMG, which cannot be overridden by any other elemental infusion.
In this state, Xiao will continuously lose HP. The effects of this skill end when Xiao leaves the field.Skill Attributes
- Normal Attack/Charge Attack/Plunge Attack Damage Bonus - 58.5%
- Life Drain - 3.0% Current HP per second
- Duration - 15s
- CD - 18s
- Energy Cost - 70
Conqueror of Evil: Tamer of Demons - 1st Ascension PassiveWhile under the effects of Bane of All Evil, all DMG dealt by Xiao increases by 5%. DMG increases by a further 5% for every 3s the ability persists. The maximum DMG Bonus is 25%.
Dissolution Eon: Heaven Fall - 4th Ascension PassiveUsing Lemniscatic Wind Cycling increases the DMG of subsequent uses of Lemniscatic Wind Cycling by 15%. This effect lasts for 7s, and has a maximum of 3 stacks. Gaining a new stack refreshes the effect's duration.
Transcension: Gravity Defier - Unlocked AutomaticallyDecreases climbing Stamina consumption for your own party members by 20%. Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effects.
Talent Leveling Materials
Gained from Enemy Drops (Slimes):
- Slime Condensate
- Slime Secretions
- Slime Concentrate
Acquired from Domains (Monday/Thursday/Sunday):
- Teachings of Prosperity
- Guide to Prosperity
- Philosophies of Prosperity
Obtained after defeating Bosses (Childe Challenge - Lvl 70+):Shadow of the Warrior
Constellations
Dissolution Eon: Destroyer of WorldsIncreases Lemniscatic Wind Cycling's charges by 1.
Annihilation Eon: Blossom of KaleidosWhen in the party and not on the field, Xiao's Energy Recharge is increased by 25%.
Conqueror of Evil: Wrath DeityIncreases the Level of Lemniscatic Wind Cycling by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.
Transcension: Extinction of SufferingWhen Xiao's HP falls below 50%, he gains a 100% DEF Bonus.
Evolution Eon: Origin of IgnoranceIncreases the Level of Bane of All Evil by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.
Conqueror of Evil: Guardian YakshaWhile under the effects of Bane of All Evil, hitting at least 2 opponents with Xiao's Plunging Attack will immediately grant him 1 charge of Lemniscatic Wind Cycling, and for the next 1s, he may use Lemniscatic Wind Cycling while ignoring its CD.
Genshin Impact Xiao Ascensions costsPhase 1
- Lv.20→Lv.40
- Mora Cost: 20,000
- Qingxin ×3
- Vayuda Turquoise Sliver ×1
- Slime Condensate ×3
- Lv.40→Lv.50
- Qingxin ×10
- Vayuda Turquoise Fragment ×3
- Slime Condensate ×15
- Juvenile Jade ×2
- Lv.50→Lv.60
- Mora Cost: 60,000
- Qingxin ×20
- Vayuda Turquoise Fragment ×6
- Slime Secretions ×12
- Juvenile Jade ×4
- Lv.60→Lv.70
- Mora Cost: 80,000
- Qingxin ×20
- Vayuda Turquoise Chunk ×3
- Slime Secretions ×18
- Juvenile Jade ×8
- Lv.70→Lv.80
- Mora Cost: 100,000
- Qingxin ×45
- Vayuda Turquoise Chunk ×6
- Slime Concentrate ×12
- Juvenile Jade ×12
- Lv.80→Lv.90
- Mora Cost: 120,000
- Qingxin ×60
- Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone ×6
- Slime Concentrate ×24
- Juvenile Jade ×20
Base StatsAt Level 1, Xiao starts with 991 HP, 27 ATK, and 62 DEF.
Wishes / AvailabilityXiao can only be obtained in his featured banner, Invitation to Mundane Life, which last ran from February 3rd, 2021 to February 17th, 2021. He is not available in the Standard Banner, Wanderlust Invocation.
You know, we also have a Genshin Impact character tier list if you want to check how well Xiao performs in comparison to other characters! Also, stay tuned with Pocket Gamer, as soon enough we plan to make a Genshin Impact characters hub with all of the available characters and their detailed guides!
Want more? Check out our 54 other Genshin Impact tips, guides and walkthroughs!