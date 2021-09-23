Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Xiao guide! Xiao is an adeptus and is the only surviving member of the Five Yakshas sent by Morax to defeat demons that haunted Liyue. He lives in the Wangshu Inn and prefers to be away from humans and unwanted attention.

In order to pay tribute to the late Geo Archon, Xiao has taken up the task of watching over Liyue and vowing to protect it from threats, even if he doesn’t directly interact with its citizens.

In the guide below you will find the following features:

Character Appearance

Xiao Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon

Anemo / S Tier / 5* Rarity / Polearm

How to get Xiao

Genshin Impact Xiao Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)

Strengths

Xiao’s close-range melee attacks are quick and efficient

His Skill lets him plunge down on enemies over and over again

You can use his abilities to make exploration easier

Weaknesses

His only bonus is for his exploration abilities

Xiao loses HP to increase his damage output

Here are Genshin Impact redem codes as a thank you for reading this!

Best Build for Xiao in Genshin Impact

Xiao - Best Artifacts and Weapons

Gladiator’s Finale

(2) ATK + 18%.

(4) If the wielder of this artifact set uses a Sword, Claymore or Polearm, increases their Normal Attack DMG by 35%

Skyward Spine

Base Attack: 48

48 Rating: 5*

5* Bonus Effect: Energy Recharge 8%

In Genshin Impact , Xiao is a strong Polearm-wielding Anemo user who excels at plunge attacks and exploring, thanks to his ability to dash while in-air. As an adeptus, his tremendous power is an envious one, but he uses his abilities at the cost of HP, which makes him reliant on others, regardless of whether he wants to be or not.You can only obtain Xiao in his own featured banner, Invitation to Mundane Life, which is currently inactive. He is not available in the standard wish banner, Wanderlust Invocation. Xiao is great for DPS and going in with knowledge will help you set him up as a force to be reckoned with. If you equip him with the Primordial Jade Winged-Spear, you will be capable of boosting his attack power significantly. Combine that with the artifact set, Gladiator’s Finale, to boost his attack to astronomical heights.Drops from Stormterror Dvalin, Lupus Boreas, Cryo Hypostasis, Geo Hypostasis, Anemo Hypostasis, Electro Hypostasis, Cryo Regisvine, Pyro Regisvine, Oceanid, Childe, Primo Geovishap, Azhdaha, or Maguu KenkiOn hit, increases ATK by 3.2% for 6s. Max 7 stacks. This effect can only occur once every 0.3s. While in possession of the maximum possible stacks, DMG dealt is increased by 12%.Gacha

Best Party Members to match Xiao with in Genshin Impact

Premium (Gacha) Team

F2P Team

In Genshin Impact , Xiao will be your DPS, as he can do some serious damage, as long as he’s alive to use them. Use Bennett to heal and provide additional damage when Xiao is resting from his Burst. Sucrose can help the team by grouping enemies, provide Anemo resonance, and give the team additional energy. Zhongli is a great choice for shields and debuffs.Xiao will act as your DPS, and he can get some additional energy from the Traveler (Anemo) Barbara can help keep the team's HP up with her healing abilities. Use Noelle to boost the length that Xiao can stay on the field with her shields.

Talents / Skills / Passive

Whirlwind Thrust - Normal Attack

1-Hit DMG 27.5% + 27.5%

27.5% + 27.5% 2-Hit DMG 56.9%

56.9% 3-Hit DMG 68.6%

68.6% 4-Hit DMG 37.7% + 37.7%

5-Hit DMG 71.5%

71.5% 6-Hit DMG 95.8%

95.8% Charged Attack DMG - 121%

- 121% Charged Attack Stamina Cost - 25

- 25 Plunge DMG - 82%

- 82% Low/High Plunge DMG - 164% / 204%

Performs up to 6 rapid strikes.Consumes Stamina to perform an upward thrust.Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Xiao does not take DMG from performing Plunging Attacks.

Lemniscatic Wind Cycling - Elemental Skill

Skill DMG - 253%

CD - 10s

Xiao lunges forward, dealing Anemo DMG to opponents in his path. Can be used in midair. Starts with 2 charges.

Bane of All Evil - Elemental Burst

Xiao dons the Yaksha Mask that set gods and demons trembling millennia ago.

Yaksha's Mask:

Greatly increases Xiao's jumping ability.

Increases Xiao's attack AoE and DMG.

Xiao's attack DMG is converted to Anemo DMG, which cannot be overridden by any other elemental infusion.

In this state, Xiao will continuously lose HP. The effects of this skill end when Xiao leaves the field.

Normal Attack/Charge Attack/Plunge Attack Damage Bonus - 58.5%

- 58.5% Life Drain - 3.0% Current HP per second

- 3.0% Current HP per second Duration - 15s

- 15s CD - 18s

- 18s Energy Cost - 70

Conqueror of Evil: Tamer of Demons - 1st Ascension Passive

Dissolution Eon: Heaven Fall - 4th Ascension Passive

Transcension: Gravity Defier - Unlocked Automatically

Talent Leveling Materials

Gained from Enemy Drops (Slimes):

Slime Condensate

Slime Secretions

Slime Concentrate

Acquired from Domains (Monday/Thursday/Sunday):

Teachings of Prosperity

Guide to Prosperity

Philosophies of Prosperity

While under the effects of Bane of All Evil, all DMG dealt by Xiao increases by 5%. DMG increases by a further 5% for every 3s the ability persists. The maximum DMG Bonus is 25%.Using Lemniscatic Wind Cycling increases the DMG of subsequent uses of Lemniscatic Wind Cycling by 15%. This effect lasts for 7s, and has a maximum of 3 stacks. Gaining a new stack refreshes the effect's duration.Decreases climbing Stamina consumption for your own party members by 20%. Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effects.

Obtained after defeating Bosses (Childe Challenge - Lvl 70+):

Shadow of the Warrior

Constellations

Dissolution Eon: Destroyer of Worlds

Annihilation Eon: Blossom of Kaleidos

Conqueror of Evil: Wrath Deity

Transcension: Extinction of Suffering

Evolution Eon: Origin of Ignorance

Conqueror of Evil: Guardian Yaksha

Genshin Impact Xiao Ascensions costs

Lv.20→Lv.40

Mora Cost: 20,000

Qingxin ×3

Vayuda Turquoise Sliver ×1

Slime Condensate ×3

Lv.40→Lv.50

Qingxin ×10

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment ×3

Slime Condensate ×15

Juvenile Jade ×2

Lv.50→Lv.60

Mora Cost: 60,000

Qingxin ×20

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment ×6

Slime Secretions ×12

Juvenile Jade ×4

Lv.60→Lv.70

Mora Cost: 80,000

Qingxin ×20

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk ×3

Slime Secretions ×18

Juvenile Jade ×8

Lv.70→Lv.80

Mora Cost: 100,000

Qingxin ×45

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk ×6

Slime Concentrate ×12

Juvenile Jade ×12

Lv.80→Lv.90

Mora Cost: 120,000

Qingxin ×60

Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone ×6

Slime Concentrate ×24

Juvenile Jade ×20

Increases Lemniscatic Wind Cycling's charges by 1.When in the party and not on the field, Xiao's Energy Recharge is increased by 25%.Increases the Level of Lemniscatic Wind Cycling by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.When Xiao's HP falls below 50%, he gains a 100% DEF Bonus.Increases the Level of Bane of All Evil by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.While under the effects of Bane of All Evil, hitting at least 2 opponents with Xiao's Plunging Attack will immediately grant him 1 charge of Lemniscatic Wind Cycling, and for the next 1s, he may use Lemniscatic Wind Cycling while ignoring its CD.

Base Stats

At Level 1, Xiao starts with 991 HP, 27 ATK, and 62 DEF.

Wishes / Availability

Xiao can only be obtained in his featured banner, Invitation to Mundane Life, which last ran from February 3rd, 2021 to February 17th, 2021. He is not available in the Standard Banner, Wanderlust Invocation.

You know, we also have a Genshin Impact character tier list if you want to check how well Xiao performs in comparison to other characters! Also, stay tuned with Pocket Gamer, as soon enough we plan to make a Genshin Impact characters hub with all of the available characters and their detailed guides!

Want more? Check out our 54 other Genshin Impact tips, guides and walkthroughs!