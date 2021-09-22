Pokémon’s latest movie, Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, will release worldwide on Netflix on Friday, October 8th. The movie will feature a new Pokémon – Zarude, the Rogue Monkey. In celebration of the movie’s launch, Zarude will also make its debut in the world of Pokémon GO. Niantic is also introducing some new content inspired by the movie to the game.

Celebrations for Secrets of the Jungle begin a week prior to the movie’s launch, on October 1st, and will go on until October 10th.

Kicking things off is the inquisitive Professor Willow’s desire to learn more about Zarude. Complete the research he provides to earn an encounter with Zarude. The Rogue Monkey Pokémon will become the first Dark and Grass type Mythical Pokémon in Pokémon GO.

Other Pokémon seen in the movie’s trailer will also be easier to find in the wild. That means you’ll encounter Hoothoot, Combee, Drilbur, Cottonee, Dwebble, and Larvitar if you haven’t already. You may even come across the rare Shiny Explorer Pikachu! These Pokémon and a few more will also feature in one and three-star raids.

What’s a Pokémon movie without the involvement of Team Rocket? Jessie and James are going to obstruct your path with their iconic Meowth Balloon. Keep an eye out on October 15th and try to catch them in your snapshots.

PokéStops will also grant encounters with a few movie Pokémon like Audino and Rufflet, while the Style shop will have items like the Adventure Hat and Wailmer Water Bottle.

Catch Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle on Netflix come October 8th and find more about the movie on its official website. And for your chance to add Zarude to your Pokémon collection, download Pokémon GO for free on the App Store and Google Play.

