Playdemic and EA, in partnership with Ryder Cup Europe and the PGA of America, is spicing things up for fans of Golf Clash with a newly designed course. The Golf Clash 9-hole Ryder Cup is free to enter for all players, and will run from September 23rd to 26th.

Golf Clash’s new event will also feature a brand-new set of exclusive Ryder Cup Clubs; plus, from September 20th to 26th, Golf Clash fans can experience the popular Hole 17 at Whistling Straits in a one-shot event. Can you tackle the “Pinched Nerve” and win the 2020 Ryder Cup Ball?

“We are happy to be welcoming back Playdemic to the Ryder Cup commercial family,” says Guy Kinnings, European Ryder Cup Director. “Playdemic’s ability to push creative boundaries and bring new innovative content to their platform has once again made them the perfect partner as we continue to seek to engage new audiences. With The Ryder Cup’s iconic heritage and fierce competitiveness, fans will be able to enjoy a unique and exciting gaming experience.”

“We’re extremely proud to be working with the Ryder Cup again this year,” says Paul Gouge, Playdemic CEO. “The Ryder Cup is one of the most prestigious events in sport and we are very excited to invite anyone who has an interest in sports, golf or mobile gaming in general to join the event and experience exclusive gameplay moments as they compete in the Ryder Cup on their devices.”

If you’re eager to participate in the real-time multiplayer golf game’s latest event, Golf Clash is available to download on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

