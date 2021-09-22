"You're not you" is the type of sentence that truly leaves you scratching your head, which makes it the perfect title for Hint: It’s a Puzzle Game’s brand new feature level.

Co-designed by one of Hint’s most savviest players as a reward for beating the game and uncovering its hidden ending, the new bonus level promises to be the most unique and challenging so far; quite a feat for a game that already sets itself apart as being one of the most unconventional puzzle titles ever released on mobile.

From its no-thrills visuals, to its absolutely free-to-play set up (there are no ads or micro-transactions present in the game), Hint: It’s a Puzzle Game sets out to be unlike any puzzle game you’ve played before, and that’s no more self-evident than in its level design where determining the objective is part of the puzzle itself. For instance, have you ever wondered what it would be like to tackle a game where your cursor seems to have gone M.I.A? Or attempted to traverse a maze where the walls don't behave as you'd expect? With Hint, there is no room for conformity, and it's exactly these kinds of out-of-box, brain-teasers that you’ll have to be ready for when you tackle each one of its 27 unique and challenging levels.

Hint offers mind scrambling fun for veteran gamers but is manageable for beginners too thanks to its built in hint system. The hints are not always obvious or straightforward so you will still have to earn those level wins, which you can attempt right now by downloading Hint: It’s a Puzzle Game from the Google Play Store.