Football Battle - Touchdown! is a highly anticipated card-based football game, particularly for American fans who can now get their hands on it right now. So far, it has only launched for Android in the US. However, it is rumoured to have been showing up in a few other regions, but it's unclear exactly where.
The game's objective is pretty straightforward - try to get hold of as many cards as possible. Then, you can carry your deck to the football field and compete against other teams managed by other people.
A football game based on a deck of cardsOn the surface, you might think it is a slimmer yet mobile-friendly version of Fifa, but that's not quite true! Instead, it is an arcadey project by Miniclip that requires you to gain valuable skills while making your way up, all by using a set of cards that represent the players and the team you chose to play for. But can you score a touchdown? Time will tell.
The better you showcase your teamwork and logic, the better you and your team will be able to attack, defend or score and eventually climb to the top position. These small steps will result in a sense of glory for everyone as well as a shiny trophy! You can download Football Battle - Touchdown for Android today if you happen to be from the US.